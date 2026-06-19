Pattern Energy Completes SunZia Project, Largest Renewable Energy Infrastructure in US

Pattern Energy has completed and energized the SunZia project, a massive renewable energy and transmission development spanning New Mexico and Arizona. The project combines approximately 3,650 megawatts of wind generation with a 550-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, enabling electricity generated in New Mexico to be delivered across the western U.S. grid.

Pattern Energy has completed and energized the SunZia project, a massive renewable energy and transmission development spanning New Mexico and Arizona. The company describes it as the largest renewable energy infrastructure project ever built in the United States.

The project combines approximately 3,650 megawatts of wind generation with a 550-mile high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line, enabling electricity generated in New Mexico to be delivered across the western U.S. grid. At full capacity, SunZia is expected to provide enough electricity to power roughly one million homes annually. The milestone marks the culmination of an 18-year development effort that involved permitting, financing, construction, and coordination among federal and state agencies, landowners, utilities, and local communities.

Construction began in September 2023, with the project reaching commercial operation on schedule and within budget, according to Pattern Energy. The development arrives as power demand is accelerating across the western United States, driven by population growth, industrial expansion, electrification, and the rapid buildout of data centers. While renewable generation capacity has expanded significantly in recent years, transmission infrastructure has increasingly emerged as a major bottleneck for bringing new power supplies to market.

SunZia addresses that challenge through one of the largest HVDC transmission systems built in the U.S. in decades. HVDC technology enables electricity to be transported efficiently over long distances with lower losses than conventional alternating current systems, making it particularly well-suited for connecting remote renewable energy resources to population centers. Industry observers have highlighted transmission expansion as a critical requirement for maintaining grid reliability and integrating growing volumes of renewable generation.

California Independent System Operator CEO Elliot Mainzer said large-scale transmission projects such as SunZia improve power flows across state lines while helping support a more resilient and flexible electricity system. Beyond its energy contribution, the project is expected to generate substantial economic benefits for the region. Pattern Energy said more than 2,000 workers were employed during peak construction, while over 100 permanent operational positions will remain in New Mexico and Arizona.

The company estimates the project will generate more than $20 billion in regional economic investment and approximately $1.3 billion in payments to local governments, schools, counties, and private landowners during its first three decades of operation. SunZia adds to a growing pipeline of major U.S. transmission projects aimed at connecting renewable energy-rich regions with demand centers, underscoring the increasing importance of grid infrastructure in supporting the country's long-term energy expansion





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Pattern Energy Sunzia Project Renewable Energy Transmission Development Grid Infrastructure

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