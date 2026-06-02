Pattie Gonia Calls on Patagonia to Drop Trademark Lawsuit, Citing Betrayal of Mission

Drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia has publicly urged Patagonia to withdraw its trademark infringement lawsuit, arguing it undermines the company's environmental mission and threatens her activism.

Drag queen and environmental activist Pattie Gonia , the persona created by Wyn Wiley in 2018, has publicly called on outdoor apparel giant Patagonia to drop its trademark infringement lawsuit against her.

In a video posted on social media, Pattie Gonia described the lawsuit as a betrayal of Patagonia's stated mission to be in business to save the home planet. She argued that the legal action is not a brand conflict but a corporate attempt to silence an activist, threatening not only her advocacy work but also the livelihoods of her small team.

Pattie Gonia, who has amassed over two million followers across TikTok and Instagram, has raised more than $3.7 million for environmental and social justice nonprofits and was recognized by TIME as one of its 2024 influencers. The lawsuit stems from Pattie Gonia's trademark application filed last year, seeking exclusive rights to use her name for merchandise and online marketing.

Patagonia countered that the application represents a departure from her earlier use of the persona solely for activism and instead signals an intent to launch a wide-ranging commercial enterprise. The company also claims that Pattie Gonia violated a prior agreement over the use of its name and logo, a claim she denies. According to Pattie Gonia, the 2022 collaboration with a third party required her to follow certain terms, but that did not constitute a broad agreement about her future.

Patagonia, in a statement on its website, defended the lawsuit as necessary to protect its trademark from misuse by oil and gas lobbies, counterfeiters, hate groups, and other bad actors. The company stressed that inconsistent enforcement would weaken its ability to defend the trademark against genuine infringers. A key point of contention is whether Pattie Gonia's merchandise, which includes playful parodies of Patagonia's logo, falls under fair use or creates marketplace confusion.

Pattie Gonia maintains that her merch never used Patagonia's official logo or font, and that the lawsuit cherry-picks examples of fan art and parody. Drag culture, she asserts, is built on parody, puns, and humor, and she is willing to stop any such parody to avoid further conflict. Patagonia has proposed that the matter be resolved if Pattie Gonia withdraws all trademark applications, stops using any Patagonia branding, and ceases selling merchandise under her name.

The activist has since launched a crowdfunding campaign to support her legal defense, raising substantial funds from her community. The outcome of this case will test the boundaries between trademark protection and the rights of activists to engage in parody and creative expression. It also highlights the tensions that can arise when corporate giants and grassroots activists clash over intellectual property.

As both sides remain firm in their positions, the legal proceedings will determine whether Pattie Gonia can continue her work without the threat of litigation, and whether Patagonia can maintain its trademark while avoiding the perception of bullying a climate advocate





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Pattie Gonia Patagonia Trademark Infringement Drag Queen Activism Environmental Lawsuit

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