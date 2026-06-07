Paul Hollywood Submits Smaller, Revised Extension Plans for Kent Farmhouse After Council Rejection

Paul Hollywood has resubmitted plans for a kitchen and dining extension at his Grade II listed Kent farmhouse after a previous larger proposal was rejected. The new schemes are smaller and omit filming references to meet council heritage concerns, with two design options under consideration.

Celebrity baker and Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood has submitted revised plans for a property renovation at his Grade II listed 18th-century farmhouse near Ashford, Kent , reopening a local planning debate.

This follows the rejection of his initial proposal last October by Ashford Borough Council, which had objected to a large open-plan kitchen and dining extension intended partly for filming television cookery shows. Hollywood, 60, who purchased the four-bedroom home for £810,000 in 2019 with his wife Melissa Spalding, 42, is now proposing a smaller side extension for a new kitchen and dining area, with two architectural options presented.

The new applications omit previous references to filming, aiming to address council concerns over the impact on the historic building's character, scale, and setting. The council had previously ruled the larger scheme was not a sympathetic addition and would harm the property's significance. The revised designs, which include either an outbuilding-style link or a contemporary 'catslide' roof, increase the footprint by 13 to 15 percent, compared to nearly 25 percent in the rejected plan.

The existing 1980s conservatory would be demolished in both scenarios, and the current kitchen converted into a study. Additionally, plans for a high-walled kitchen garden have been scaled back to use lower, more period-appropriate materials. Architects argue the new proposals respect the heritage asset, using compatible materials and forms to remain subservient to the original structure. Early public feedback appears more favorable, with neighbors noting the property's screening and complementary design.

The planning statement asserts the revised schemes bring clear benefits to the home's heritage and should now be approved





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Paul Hollywood Great British Bake Off Planning Permission Kent Grade II Listed Property Extension Ashford Borough Council Heritage Conservatory Kitchen Renovation

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