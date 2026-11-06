Paul Mackenzie Sentenced: Kenya Cult Leader Faces Death Penalty for Shakahola Massacre

Kenyan court sentences Paul Mackenzie, leader of the Good News International Church, for the Shakahola Forest Massacre involving 190 child victims. Prosecutors seek capital punishment for the starvation cult tragedy.

Paul Mackenzie, the self-proclaimed pastor and leader of the Good News International Church, faces a potential death penalty as the Mombasa High Court delivers sentencing in the Shakahola Forest Massacre case on Friday. The trial concluded with a conviction for the murder of 190 children and one adult between January 2021 and September 2023. Hundreds of bodies have been discovered at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi since 2023, marking one of the worst cult-related tragedies in recent history.

Core Mechanism of the Starvation Cult

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The Good News International Church operated a radical ideology that required followers to sever all ties with the outside world. Witnesses testified that the movement denounced formal education as satanic and viewed modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil. Paul Mackenzie ordered followers to starve themselves and their children to death to reach heaven before the world ended. The group believed that physical death through starvation was a gateway to meeting Jesus, a directive that led to the mass fatalities in the 325-hectare ranch.

Stakeholder Positions and Prosecutorial Arguments

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The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions urged the court to impose capital punishment for Paul Mackenzie. Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina cited the massive scale of the loss of life and the ongoing danger posed by the leader's actions. The prosecution supports the death penalty subject to the consideration of mitigation, remorse, regret, and prospects of rehabilitation. Prosecutors also requested life imprisonment for the 28 co-accused, arguing they were deeply indoctrinated by Paul Mackenzie and remained at risk of reoffending.

Grief of Victims and Community Impact

Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, expressed hope that Paul Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent future tragedies. He blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly when earlier reports emerged. Stephen Mwiti, whose six children died in the forest after his wife took them in 2022, emphasized the need for solitary confinement to prevent further influence on other prisoners. Only one of his children, Samuel, who was around seven years old, could be identified among the severely decomposed remains.

Evidentiary Basis and Historical Context

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Approximately 120 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial, providing detailed accounts of the cult's operations. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights estimated the total death toll at 429 in 2024, with many victims remaining unidentified. Paul Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued. Although Kenya has not carried out an execution since 1987, the law provides for the death penalty, which prosecutors are now seeking to apply.

Legal Proceedings and Future Steps

Paul Mackenzie appeared indifferent in court, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile as he awaited the verdict. His lawyer stated that the conviction would be appealed. The former taxi driver also faces separate manslaughter and terrorism charges, which he denies. Many defendants, including Stephen Mwiti's wife, denied the charges, with Paul Mackenzie claiming he did not force anyone to starve. The case has fueled calls for tighter regulation of religious organizations in Kenya.