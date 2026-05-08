Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Stream 'Now And Then' From New Beatles Song

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr added new parts to Now And Then, a new Beatles song inspired by a John Lennon demo tape. This track is about 'where we came from' and was written in collaboration with Ringo Starr. It recalls their childhoods in Liverpool before The Beatles was formed in 1960 with a nostalgia for the stars' 'hometown'. This is McCartney's 27th post-Beatles album by some counts, with his first released the year the band split up. He has also written film scores and created music with his own band of music collaborators, Wings. Starr also launched his solo career as soon as the band split up. He released his most recent solo album

Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr added new parts to Now And Then, a new Beatles song inspired by a John Lennon demo tape.

This track is about 'where we came from' and was written in collaboration with Ringo Starr. It recalls their childhoods in Liverpool before The Beatles was formed in 1960 with a nostalgia for the stars' 'hometown'. This is McCartney's 27th post-Beatles album by some counts, with his first released the year the band split up. He has also written film scores and created music with his own band of music collaborators, Wings.

Caption: LOS ANGELES – MAY 1976: Founding member of the rock and roll band ‘The Beatles’, Paul McCartney, fronts his next band ‘Wings’ in May 1976 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Caption: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 15: Ringo Starr performs with his All Star Band at The Greek Theatre on June 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images





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Beatles Music Collaboration Paul Mccartney Ringo Starr Collaboration New Album

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