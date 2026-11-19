Paul Nicholls surpassed Martin Pipe to become the winning-most British National Hunt trainer after Knappers Hill won at Warwick. The 14-time champion reflected on a fantastic journey.

Paul Nicholls became the winning-most trainer in British National Hunt history on Thursday when Knappers Hill won the Denis O'Connell Memorial Veterans' Handicap Chase at Warwick.

The victory was the 3,931st of his career, surpassing Martin Pipe's long-standing record for winners by a British trainer. The 14-time champion, based at Ditcheat in Somerset, described it as a nice milestone and reflected on a fantastic journey. Nicholls said: I never thought when I started training we'd ever train that many winners, but it's a nice milestone.

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We're not far off 4,000 winners that have been sent out across all codes, but they'll get beaten again in the future because records are always there to be broken. You'd probably have thought Martin would never have been beaten. What a fantastic trainer he was. The 64-year-old added: Hopefully we can head on with the British winners and end up with getting near the 4,000.

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It's exciting. A year ago, I wouldn't have known the exact number, but then, of course, everyone fills you in and now you know. It's just a target, isn't it? Dan is targeting beating Martin's record of winners in a season.

Nicholls greatest horses

We all like beating records. Nicholls has trained some of the sport's greatest horses since taking out his licence in 1991, including Kauto Star, Big Buck's and Denman. He has won four Cheltenham Gold Cups and enjoyed Grand National success with Neptune Collonges in 2012. His first winner came in December 1991 when Olveston triumphed at Hereford.

The horse was named after the Gloucestershire village where Nicholls grew up and was part-owned by his father Brian. He said: It's nice to be the winning-most National Hunt trainer in Britain, even if it's not forever, it's nice to do that. It just reflects well on the whole team at Ditcheat and the whole set-up really and what we've done here. I remember my first winner.

It was December 20, 1991 at Hereford. Dad was involved in Olveston with some mates. It was brilliant. Nicholls, who has been based at Manor Farm Stables since 1991 after first renting the yard from Paul Barber, paid tribute to those who have supported him.

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Support team at Ditcheat

He said: I've been incredibly lucky, I've had some great people around me, some fantastic horses. We keep trying to work hard and do the best we can. Paul Barber was a big part of my life and lots of people along the way. Lots of people have gone on to be good jockeys, lots of people have been gone on to be great trainers.

He added: It's just been a fantastic journey. I pinch myself to think I've been here 35 years now, it just seems like it was yesterday. I don't know where time goes. Knappers Hill carried the colours of Barber, the trainer's long-time friend and mentor, in Thursday's race.

Sam Twiston-Davies rode the winner. Looking to the future, Nicholls is still one short of Pipe's 15 champion trainer titles. He said: Keep training winners, still loving the game. I love the game.

Future plans for trainer

It's just awesome. I've invested quite heavily in some new facilities this year, I've got some nice young horses and a good team around me. I love it, just training big winners.