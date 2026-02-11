Paul Opacic returns to Emmerdale as Steve Marchant after 28 years

Paul Opacic is returning to Emmerdale as Steve Marchant, nearly three decades after his character was framed by Kim Tate and jailed. Steve's return is triggered when Detective Sergeant Thea Ramsden searches for her biological father.

Paul Opacic is returning to Emmerdale as Steve Marchant, nearly three decades after he last appeared on the ITV soap. The actor made his debut as the character in March 1996, with his final on-screen appearance in January 1999.

Now, 28 years after he was framed by Kim Tate and sentenced to a decade behind bars for attempted murder, Steve is making a shock comeback. ITV has confirmed that Steve will return to the village when Detective Sergeant Thea Ramsden (Chelsea Edge) tracks him down. Thea is on a relentless pursuit to uncover the identity of her biological father.

Also read Emmerdale's Patsy Kensit confirms major Sadie and Graham scenes ahead

Thea Ramsden Discovers Her Father Is Steve

In Monday night's episode, Kim drops a bombshell on Thea when she reveals: Your father is a man called Steve Marchant. We were married. Thea originally arrived in the village with the aim of taking revenge on her estranged mother Kim, played by Claire King. After months of stalking, escalating tension, and deep-seated misunderstandings, they reconnected and forged a tentative truce.

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After Kim finally discloses Thea's father's identity, Thea goes in search of him but is unsure if he knows she exists. ITV has said: Because Kim previously sent Steve to prison, a romantic reunion between the former spouses is out of the question.

However, whether Steve can build a relationship with his detective daughter remains to be seen. In a calculated move, Thea poses as a solicitor during her initial contact. Cautious and suspicious, Steve is quickly drawn back toward the village in search of answers. Opacic said of his return: Things were left rather bitter between Kim and Steve, so he's very surprised when a solicitor contacts him out of the blue.

Thea Uses Deception To Lure Steve To Emmerdale

He guesses something is afoot when Kim starts brandishing notes to keep him away. With the sniff of more cash to be made, Steve wonders what is going on. And soon Thea leaves him a jaw-dropping voicemail. Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said: Determined to uncover the truth about her father, Thea devises a clever ruse to lure him into a meeting under false pretences.

But will Steve fall for her deception, and does he even realise he has a child - or could he know secrets that even Kim isn't aware of? Metro also reports that Steve has a secret that will blow apart Kim's life, and despite throwing Steve under the bus, Kim will meet her match in him this time.

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Opacic was originally cast as Steve for an initial six-episode stint on Emmerdale, with his character introduced as a former university friend of Rachel Hughes (Glenda McKay). The actor is also known for his roles as Carl Costello in Hollyoaks and Stefan Brent in Coronation Street. Steve's return promises explosive drama as he carries one or two bombshells of his own.