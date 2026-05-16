Paul Pogba's underwhelming season capped with disappointment as he misses Monaco's final match

Paul Pogba's 2025-26 season, which saw him back at Monaco following a doping ban, has ended prematurely with a thigh injury that excludes him from the final match. Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli is dealing with an injury crisis affecting key players, and the team is working to secure a spot in the Conference League next season.

Paul Pogba 's underwhelming season comes to an end with a disappointment as the veteran midfielder is ruled out of Monaco 's final match of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who struggled with limited availability, has suffered a thigh injury in his campaign. Monaco will miss Pogba's services in their final Ligue 1 fixture against Strasbourg. With an injury crisis affecting the squad, Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli will face significant challenges while aiming to secure a win and maintaining their hopes of continental football. The confirmed squad for the clash against Strasbourg consists of several injured players.

Despite the long list of injuries, Monaco remains in the fight for a place in next season's Conference League





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Paul Pogba Monaco Strasbourg Ligue 1 Thigh Injury Doping Ban Season Finale Conference League Injury Crisis

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