Paul Pogba's underwhelming season capped with disappointment as he misses Monaco's final match

Paul Pogba's challenging season comes to an end with his exclusion from Monaco's final match of the season. The veteran midfielder faces a significant selection headache for the side's final Ligue 1 fixture as they tackle Strasbourg. Meanwhile, Monaco's injury crisis worsens as several key players remain sidelined in the most crucial of their 2025-26 season.

Paul Pogba 's underwhelming season comes to an end with a disappointment as the veteran midfielder is ruled out of Monaco 's final match of the season.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who struggled with limited availability, has suffered a thigh injury in his campaign. Monaco will miss Pogba's services in their final Ligue 1 fixture against Strasbourg. With an injury crisis affecting the squad, Monaco manager Sébastien Pocognoli will face significant challenges while aiming to secure a win and maintaining their hopes of continental football. The confirmed squad for the clash against Strasbourg consists of several injured players.

Despite the long list of injuries, Monaco remains in the fight for a place in next season's Conference League





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Monaco Pogba Strasbourg Ligue 1 Season Conclusion Injury Crisis

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