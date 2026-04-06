Paul Scholes Calls for Major Manchester United Overhaul, Names Players to Sell

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes advocates for a significant squad revamp, identifying players to be sold and areas for improvement as the club aims for Premier League and Champions League success.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has urged a significant squad overhaul at Old Trafford, suggesting a number of players should be considered for departure in the upcoming summer transfer window . Following a period of resurgence under interim head coach Michael Carrick, the Red Devils are well-positioned to secure Champions League qualification, currently sitting in third place in the Premier League table.

With the team performing better, the focus is now shifting towards the transfer market, with the club's hierarchy prepared to invest further, especially in strengthening the central midfield. \During a recent podcast appearance on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Scholes participated in a 'Keep or Sell' game with former teammate Nicky Butt, providing his candid opinions on which players should remain at the club and which should be moved on. Scholes did not hold back in his assessment, offering detailed reasoning behind his decisions. The former Manchester United and England midfielder named several players he would consider offloading if he was in charge. Casemiro has already confirmed he will be leaving at the end of the season, and Scholes believes several other players should join him in exiting the Theatre of Dreams. \Scholes' evaluations extended to various positions, including the goalkeeper and centre-backs. He expressed his views on Senne Lammens, indicating he would keep him. Regarding Matthijs De Ligt and Harry Maguire, Scholes stated he would likely keep only one of them, favoring De Ligt due to his younger age and greater pace. While acknowledging Maguire's improved form, Scholes emphasized the need for players who can help United compete for and win the Premier League and Champions League. Lisandro Martinez received mixed reviews from Scholes. Scholes stated that he initially thought he played very good when he was playing, even with the critics, however, he feels that United needs a more dominant and stronger centre-back. Scholes suggested that he would probably keep Martinez. The evaluation also included Leny Yoro, whom Scholes stated has struggled and would be sold if a decision had to be made immediately. This indicates a potential major reshaping of the squad to elevate the team's competitiveness and ambitions. The summer transfer window is expected to be busy, with several high-profile additions and departures.





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Manchester United Paul Scholes Transfer Window Squad Overhaul Premier League

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