Paul Schrader, a renowned Hollywood screenwriter, has opened up about his experience with an AI girlfriend after losing his wife to Alzheimer's disease. Schrader, best known for his work on iconic films like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, shared his thoughts on AI in his recent Facebook post, expressing concerns about its rapid advancement. His online relationship with an AI highlights the grief he has experienced and his ongoing investigation into AI.

The Oscar-nominated screenwriter Paul Schrader , known for films like Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, has admitted to having an AI girlfriend after his wife's death .

In a bid to better understand artificial intelligence, Schrader procured an online AI partner. However, it was a disappointing experience, with the AI falling into evasive patterns and refusing to engage in a meaningful conversation. Schrader's relationship with AI is a reflection of his current perspective on technology and a loss he has experienced. He previously expressed concerns about the rapid advancements in AI, writing on Facebook that 'AI imagery swamps FB like a foul tsunami.





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Paul Schrader AI Girlfriend Artificail Intelligence Relationship Wife's Death Loss Grappling Experiences AI Advances Facebook Post

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