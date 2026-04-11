Paul Townend Cleared After Gold Dancer Tragedy at Aintree

Jockey Paul Townend exonerated following the fatal injury of Gold Dancer at the Randox Grand National meeting; BHA investigation finds no fault in Townend's actions.

Following a tragic incident that marred the second day of the Randox Grand National meeting, jockey Paul Townend has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the British Horseracing Authority ( BHA ). The focus of scrutiny was Townend's ride on Gold Dancer in the William Hill Mildmay Novices Chase. The seven-year-old gelding, owned by Gigginstown House Stud, had displayed exceptional jumping prowess throughout the Grade One contest, navigating the course flawlessly until the final fence.

However, on landing after the last jump, Gold Dancer faltered, momentarily shaking Townend's balance. Despite the stumble, Townend, a highly decorated Irish champion, managed to regain control and urged Gold Dancer forward to secure the victory, earning the team the first-place prize of £67,524. The aftermath, however, was devastating. Moments after crossing the finish line, Townend noticed something amiss with the horse and immediately dismounted. Veterinary professionals swiftly attended to Gold Dancer, but a thorough examination revealed a broken back, necessitating the heartbreaking decision to euthanize the animal. This turn of events ignited widespread outrage and criticism, particularly from animal rights organizations like PETA, which used the event to highlight the number of horse fatalities at Aintree. Figures released by the BHA demonstrate that the fatal injury rate of horses in 2025 had dropped to 0.22% (193 from 86,281 runners across all courses)





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Horse Racing Aintree Paul Townend Gold Dancer BHA Fatal Injury Animal Welfare Randox Grand National

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold Dancer dies after winning second race on Ladies Day at AintreeRacehorse Gold Dancer has died after winning the Mildmay Novices' Chase

Read more »

Aintree issues statement following death of horse Gold Dancer at Grand NationalThe Willie Mullins-trained seven-year-old had to be put down after it won the William Hill Mildmay Novices’ Chase on Friday

Read more »

Gold Dancer dies after winning second race on Ladies Day at AintreeRacehorse Gold Dancer has died after winning the Mildmay Novices' Chase

Read more »

Grand National Meeting: Gold Dancer put down after winning Novices' ChaseGold Dancer is put down after he suffers a broken back when winning the Mildmay Novices' Chase on day two of the Grand National Meeting.

Read more »

Gold Dancer Dies at Aintree After Winning RaceGold Dancer, a horse ridden by Paul Townend, was euthanized at Aintree Racecourse shortly after winning a race on Ladies' Day. The horse fell at the final hurdle but recovered to win, and was subsequently attended to by vets. Animal rights groups condemned the incident, highlighting the inherent risks in horse racing, while the British Horseracing Authority issued a report.

Read more »

Grand National jockey explains why Gold Dancer was not pulled up after breaking backPaul Townend did not immediately realise the severity of Gold Dancer's injury after the horse died with a broken back during the Grand National Meeting at Aintree on Friday.

Read more »