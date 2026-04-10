Paulina Porizkova Celebrates Upcoming 61st Birthday in Bikini, Discusses Body Image and Self-Acceptance

Sports Illustrated model Paulina Porizkova showcases her physique in a bikini, reflecting on her journey of self-acceptance and hinting at a possible wedding to fiance Jeff Greenstein.

Paulina Porizkova , the renowned Sports Illustrated model, celebrated her upcoming 61st birthday with a confident display of her physique on Instagram. The model shared a video showcasing her toned body in a revealing bikini, which she playfully referred to as her 'super cute summer bikini'. The post highlighted her recent increase in workouts, geared towards preparing her body for the summer season.

In the empowering clip, Porizkova flexed her muscles and twirled in her bedroom, openly discussing her journey of self-acceptance. Following the bikini reveal, she transitioned into an elegant sundress, complemented by a brown leather belt and sunglasses, concluding with a kiss blown towards the camera. Porizkova openly discussed her past insecurities. She admitted that she experienced the greatest level of insecurity when she was 21, during the peak of her modeling career and fame. She attributed this partly to the relentless comparisons to other models by those who employed her, feeling she was never quite good enough. She also revealed that her self-worth had been intimately tied to her appearance during her modeling days. On the eve of her 61st birthday, Porizkova chose to put on a skimpy bikini and 'flex the muscles been working cellulite-butt off for,' emphasizing that her intense workouts were aimed not just at looking good in swimwear but at feeling her best in her 60s. She concluded, however, that her motivation to look her best might be for a different reason altogether: a wedding dress. The model has hinted at a possible wedding with her fiance Jeff Greenstein. They met three months before they went public with their romance in May 2023, and Greenstein proposed last July. \Porizkova's social media post also touched upon her evolving relationship with her body image. Last month, she shared a video modeling pink lingerie, where she candidly acknowledged gaining approximately 15 pounds in the past few years. In the video, she responded to a question about looking fabulous at 60 by humorously attributing it to 'good light and posing.' She then showcased the reality of aging, pointing out her skin and acknowledging her tummy, which had carried two children. She concluded with a message of self-love, stating that she likes herself better this way. Porizkova explained that her weight gain came after she underwent a bilateral hip replacement in early 2024. She added that she had been so happy that she hadn't noticed the weight gain. \Porizkova's journey of self-acceptance is ongoing and public, offering encouragement to women of all ages. This is not the first time that she has talked about body positivity, she often shares content that goes against the grain, and defies societal pressures. Before her relationship with Greenstein, Porizkova briefly dated Hollywood screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin in 2021. She was also famously in a 28-year marriage to The Cars frontman Ric Ocasek, who passed away in 2019. The exes split one year before his death in 2018 and they shared two children: Jonathan Raven Ocasek, 32, and Oliver Orion Ocasek, 27. Porizkova continues to use her platform to advocate for body positivity and to share her life experiences with her followers, showing that feeling good is more important than looking a certain way





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Paulina Porizkova Celebrates 61st Birthday in Bikini, Reflecting on Self-AcceptanceModel Paulina Porizkova, 61, celebrates her birthday by showcasing her age-defying physique in a bikini, sharing her journey of self-acceptance and reflecting on her past insecurities during her modeling career. She also hints at a possible wedding to her fiancé, Jeff Greenstein.

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