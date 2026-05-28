Paulina Porizkova Evicted from NYC Apartment Days Before Wedding to Jeff Greenstein

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is being evicted from her New York City apartment just four days before her wedding to Jeff Greenstein in Italy, causing stress and overshadowing the celebration.

Paulina Porizkova , the 61-year-old Czech-born supermodel and writer, is facing an unexpected upheaval just days before her wedding. She is being forced out of her New York City apartment by the end of June, a mere four days before she is scheduled to marry her fiancé, Emmy-winning producer Jeff Greenstein , in Italy.

The eviction stems from her landlord's refusal to extend her lease despite her being a model tenant for six years. Porizkova expressed her frustration on her podcast Twenty Good Summers, calling the situation incredibly stressful and noting that it undermines the joy she should be feeling about her upcoming nuptials.

The couple, who met on the dating app Raya, have been together for three years and are planning a wedding in Italy during the first week of July, having completed the necessary paperwork after a seven-month application process. Porizkova's personal history adds a layer of poignancy to this transition.

She is still traumatized by the sale of the $10 million Gramercy Park townhouse she shared with her late husband, Ric Ocasek, the frontman of The Cars, whose body was discovered in their home in 2019. Their 27-year marriage ended in 2017, and Ocasek controversially cut her from his will. Porizkova eventually settled with his estate in 2021, receiving a third of his fortune under New York state law.

She originally moved into the Big Apple residence in January 2021 after spending the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic in an Upstate New York home she co-owns with her adult sons, John and Oliver. The silver-haired model and writer describes herself as a city girl, making the forced relocation particularly disheartening. The discord between the couple is also palpable.

Greenstein, who left his Los Angeles home after 38 years to move in with Porizkova four months after they first met in February 2023, feels his sacrifice is underappreciated. He remarked on his podcast I Dream of Cameras that emotionally, they are not in sync, as he made a big gesture by relocating while Porizkova seems to treat it as temporary.

Porizkova, however, counters that she doesn't see any sacrifice from him, noting that he will only be equal to her predicament when he sells his LA house. The privileged third-act couple plans to temporarily live at her Upstate home or his LA home while they search for a new apartment in New York City.

This latest eviction adds to Porizkova's history of housing upheavals, and she remains hopeful that they will find a resolution soon, balancing the stress of moving with the excitement of their upcoming wedding





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