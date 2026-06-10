Paulina Porizkova Explains Pragmatic 'Romantic' Reason for Remarrying Jeff Greenstein After Traumatic First Marriage

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova reveals why she is marrying Jeff Greenstein, framing the decision around legal medical rights rather than traditional romance, stemming from her disillusionment after her difficult first marriage to Ric Ocasek and the discovery that he cut her out of his will.

Paulina Porizkova has explained her reasoning for deciding to remarry, a move she playfully called 'stupid.

' The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover star was previously married to The Cars lead singer Ric Ocasek from 1989 until their separation in 2017. Their divorce was ongoing when Ocasek died in 2019 following cancer surgery. Porizkova, who had been caring for him and discovered his body, later learned he had excluded her and their two sons from his will, even cutting her off from her own earnings. This led to a contentious legal dispute.

She began a new relationship with screenwriter Jeff Greenstein in 2023. Greenstein, known for his work on 'Friends' and as showrunner for 'Will & Grace,' became her partner. The couple got engaged in 2025 and are set to marry next month. On their podcast 'Twenty Good Summers,' Porizkova revealed the primary motivation for the marriage.

She told Greenstein, 'The only reason I'm marrying you is so that I have the right to unplug you.

' She explained that after her painful experience with Ocasek, she had sworn off marriage, viewing it as an 'unequal' institution. However, she wants the legal protections and rights that come with spousal status, specifically the authority to make medical decisions for her partner. She described this practical reason as romantic, comparing it to the intense, life-and-death bond between Cathy and Heathcliff in 'Wuthering Heights.

' Greenstein concurred, stating that marriage represents putting 'your ultimate faith, your ultimate fate, in the hands of your partner. ' In a promotional Instagram video, Porizkova had teased that two 'seasoned people' who had 'failed miserably at this before' would be 'stupid' enough to try marriage again. Greenstein has a son from a long prior marriage. Their wedding will take place in Italy.

Adding stress, Porizkova revealed that just four days before the ceremony, she will be evicted from her New York City apartment because her landlord denied a lease extension. Porizkova's early life was marked by dramatic geopolitical events. Born in Czechoslovakia, then under Soviet control after the Prague Spring was crushed in 1968, her refugee parents left her with her grandmother when they fled to Sweden.

Their highly publicized battle to bring her to Sweden, which included her pregnant mother sneaking back to attempt a kidnapping and subsequent house arrest, became an international cause célèbre. After a reunion facilitated by Swedish government intervention, Porizkova was scouted as a model at 13 and rose to global fame, including the iconic 1983 Sports Illustrated cover. She met Ocasek at 19, married at 22, and had two sons.

In the years after their separation and before his death, she expressed feelings of being diminished and invisible in the marriage, noting that her attempts at conversation were met with disinterest and that he no longer found her attractive as she aged. This personal history informs her pragmatic yet deeply felt approach to her new marriage with Greenstein





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