One Nation leader Pauline Hanson announces plans to reduce Australia's refugee intake to 2,000 annually and halt parent visas, citing $141 billion in projected costs.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has formally announced a comprehensive policy shift aimed at drastically reducing Australia's annual refugee intake from 20,000 to 2,000 people. The proposal simultaneously seeks to eliminate the ability for migrants to sponsor their parents for permanent residency, marking a significant escalation in the party's immigration platform. This move aligns with tightening immigration controls observed in allied nations, including Canada, where Prime Minister Mark Carney recently paused parent visas. The announcement positions One Nation as the primary political force advocating for severe restrictions on Australia's humanitarian and family migration programs.

Financial Impact and Lifetime Cost Analysis

The core justification for Hanson's proposal rests on fiscal arguments derived from Treasury modeling, which estimates that the current migration trajectory will cost Australian taxpayers $141billion over the next decade. According to One Nation's analysis, each refugee carries an average net lifetime cost of approximately $523,000, while each permanent parent migrant costs about $515,000. Hanson argues that permanent parent migration places an unsustainable strain on public services, specifically healthcare, pensions, and aged care, because these individuals generally arrive later in life without decades of tax contributions to offset their usage of public resources.

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Despite the proposed reduction, One Nation asserts that Australia would still maintain a refugee intake per capita above the average of other Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development nations. The party frames the cut not as a lack of generosity, but as a necessary prioritization of economic stability for existing residents. Hanson emphasized that while migrants have historically contributed to building the nation, the current economic pressure on Australians regarding rent, groceries, and hospital access requires the government to focus on domestic welfare before meeting international resettlement quotas.

Proposed Bans on High-Risk Countries

One Nation is also calling for the implementation of a strict ban on accepting migrants from countries that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has officially listed as 'Do not travel.' This list currently includes nations such as Afghanistan, Syria, Somalia, and Yemen. Hanson contends that it is contradictory for the government to issue safety warnings about terrorism, kidnapping, and violent crime in these regions while simultaneously accepting large numbers of migrants from those same areas. The party argues that conditions deemed too dangerous for ordinary Australians to visit should disqualify individuals from entering the country under standard migration programs.

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Under this new framework, temporary visa options for parents to visit family would remain available, allowing extended stays at the applicants' own expense without conferring permanent residency rights. This distinction is designed to preserve family connections while eliminating the long-term fiscal liabilities associated with permanent sponsorship. The proposal represents a significant departure from current policies that allow for substantial family reunification streams, which critics from both left and right political spectrums have recently begun to scrutinize for their budgetary impact.

Political Landscape and Competing Policies

Hanson's announcement enters a political environment already marked by shifting migration stances among major parties. The Australian Labor government previously abandoned a plan to reduce the annual humanitarian intake from 20,000 to 13,750 following internal criticism from some of its own Members of Parliament. Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has pledged to halve the annual humanitarian intake further to 10,000 if he wins the 2028 federal election. This creates a competitive landscape where One Nation is attempting to capture the most hardline voter base by proposing even more severe cuts than the official opposition.

The timing of the announcement coincides with ongoing tensions between the federal government and regional communities. Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke recently announced an overhaul of the backpacker visa system that could allow thousands of workers to remain in Australia longer. This initiative has faced significant pushback from regional areas, prompting the government to postpone a proposed ballot system for second- and third-year backpacker visas until early next year. While expanding places for backpackers, the changes will not affect British backpackers, who remain exempt from regional work requirements as negotiations continue.

Strategic Context and Future Implications

One Nation's immigration strategy extends beyond refugees and family visas, having previously announced plans to cut Australia's temporary migrant population by about 750,000 over three years. This broader agenda targets international students and the families of skilled migrants, aiming to alleviate perceived pressure on housing and infrastructure. By combining these temporary migration caps with the proposed refugee and parent visa cuts, Hanson is presenting a holistic package designed to reverse what the party describes as decades of uncontrolled migration growth. The party argues that without these interventions, the social contract between the state and its citizens regarding housing and healthcare will continue to degrade.

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As the 2028 federal election approaches, these policy proposals are likely to intensify debate over Australia's role in the global refugee system and its capacity to sustain family reunion programs. The specific figures cited by One Nation, including the $141billion cost estimate and the 2,000 refugee cap, provide concrete metrics for public discussion, contrasting with the more gradual adjustments currently favored by Labor. Whether these hardline positions influence the broader political discourse or remain confined to the margins will depend on voter response to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and housing shortages. For now, Hanson has successfully established a new baseline for the right-wing immigration debate in Australia.