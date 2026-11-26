One Nation support surges to 26% as Pauline Hanson gains traction. Analyzing Anthony Albanese's political responsibility amid rising inflation and voter dissatisfaction with the cost of living crisis.

New South Wales Labor MPs are increasingly concerned that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will bear the brunt of voter anger when they campaign for Premier Chris Minns during the upcoming state election in March. Door-knocking conversations frequently shift from local issues to national grievances, with constituents citing the worsening cost-of-living crisis as a primary complaint against the federal government. This trend suggests that federal Labor is at risk of being dragged down by unpopular national policies during the state campaign season.

One Nation Polling Surges Amid Labor Decline

One Nation has achieved a significant polling milestone by tying with the federal Labor government at 26 percent in this week's Essential poll. This represents a dramatic rise from the 6.4 percent support the party secured during last year's federal election, where Labor won 34.6 percent of the primary vote and a record majority of seats. The federal opposition, the Liberal Party, currently sits just one point behind Labor and One Nation, having recovered from polling in the teens just a few months ago. Research indicates that most new One Nation supporters previously voted for the Coalition, suggesting a realignment of right-wing voters rather than a direct transfer from Labor.

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Economic Hardship Drives Voter Dissatisfaction

The financial strain on Australian households provides a concrete basis for One Nation's growing appeal, with 35 percent of its supporters reporting experiences of financial hardship compared to only 24 percent of Labor supporters. Annual inflation reached 4.9 percent in October, a figure that exacerbates the economic pressures on everyday Australians. Since Anthony Albanese took office, the Reserve Bank of Australia has lifted interest rates 17 times, with three subsequent cuts, creating a volatile economic environment. Although the Prime Minister does not set cash rates, government spending contributes to inflation, a point explicitly acknowledged by Reserve Bank Governor Michele Bullock on multiple occasions.

Albanese Faces Trust Deficit Over Policy U-Turns

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faces a significant credibility crisis regarding his stance on tax reforms, specifically negative gearing and the capital gains tax discount. During last year's election campaign, he explicitly ruled out changes to these policies 50 times, yet his government announced modifications to both in the May budget. This contradiction undermines democratic accountability, as the Prime Minister had ample opportunity to provide a more truthful answer before voters cast their ballots. Pauline Hanson frequently argues that major parties tell voters whatever is necessary to win, and Albanese's actions on this issue provide strong evidence for her claims.

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NSW Labor MPs Fear Federal Drag Effect

New South Wales Labor representatives fear that the federal government's declining approval ratings will negatively impact Premier Chris Minns' prospects in March. While the Coalition has failed to rebuild trust with voters who rejected Labor in the previous election, the primary blame falls on Albanese due to his high public profile. Voters consistently cite the Prime Minister's name when expressing anger, rather than federal opposition figures like Angus Taylor. This dynamic forces Labor MPs to navigate a difficult political landscape where federal unpopularity threatens local electoral success.

Political Implications for Future Governance

The sustained competitiveness of One Nation challenges the narrative that its support is merely a temporary protest vote. With nearly nine points lost from Labor's primary vote eighteen months after a thumping election victory, the government must address the root causes of economic discontent. Failure to acknowledge personal culpability for One Nation's rise risks fostering complacency within the Labor benches. As the state election approaches, the federal team must determine how to mitigate the damage caused by rising living costs and perceived dishonesty.