Pauline Quirke's Son Completes London Marathon for Dementia Research

Charlie Quirke and Team Quirke ran the London Marathon to raise money for Alzheimer's Research UK following Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis. They have already raised over £11,000 and are aiming for £15,000.

Pauline Quirke 's son, Charlie, has shared heartfelt reflections on an incredibly moving and successful day completing the London Marathon . He undertook the 26.2-mile challenge alongside 'Team Quirke' – a supportive group including his fiancée Chloe Thornton and close friend Jack O'Connell – all to raise vital funds for Alzheimer's Research UK.

This endeavor comes following his mother, beloved actress Pauline Quirke, receiving a diagnosis of dementia in 2021, a condition affecting approximately one million people in the UK. Charlie, aged 31, is deeply committed to supporting research efforts aimed at finding a cure and increasing awareness of this devastating illness. The marathon, completed on Sunday, has already garnered over £11,000 in donations, a figure that continues to rise as support pours in.

The atmosphere surrounding the event was one of both challenge and celebration, as evidenced by Charlie’s social media posts. He shared images of a joyful kiss with Chloe and a group photo with the entire Team Quirke, accompanied by the message: 'London Marathon ✅ Tough is an understatement. But so proud of what we all achieved & a great day with my loved ones all for @Alzheimerreasearchuk'. The decision to run the marathon wasn’t a solitary one.

Charlie explained that he only felt comfortable undertaking the challenge with the support of his closest companions, Chloe and James. When they readily agreed, the idea of forming Team Quirke was born, extending the opportunity to other cherished friends who immediately embraced the cause. His primary motivation, he stated, was simply to make his mother proud.

The initial fundraising target of £10,000 was surpassed so quickly that the team has ambitiously increased it to £15,000, hoping to maximize their contribution to Alzheimer’s Research UK. Notable donations have already been received from prominent figures such as James Corden, who contributed £2,000, and Dominic Cooper, who donated £500. This marathon is just the latest in Charlie’s dedicated fundraising efforts. Previously, he completed a grueling 140km trek over five days, raising an impressive £175,000 for dementia research.

During that 'Trek For A Cure' challenge, he was surprised and encouraged by the unexpected appearance of his mother’s former castmates, Mathew Baynton, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Perry Benson, who joined him on a particularly wet day. The trek itself was a poignant journey down memory lane, with Charlie intentionally visiting locations significant to his mother’s life and career, including places connected to her iconic role in Birds Of A Feather.

Jack O'Connell, a fellow marathon runner and friend who met Pauline on the set of the E4 drama Skins, where she played DS Blunt, has also shown unwavering support. The collective effort of Team Quirke and the generosity of donors highlight the widespread concern and desire to combat dementia, offering hope for a future where effective treatments and a cure are within reach.

The family announced Pauline’s diagnosis last year, revealing she had been privately battling the condition for four years prior. The continued dedication of Charlie and his team serves as a powerful testament to their love and commitment to finding a solution





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Pauline Quirke Charlie Quirke London Marathon Dementia Alzheimer's Research UK Fundraising

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