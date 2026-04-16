Pauline Quirke's Son Runs London Marathon for Dementia Research in Mother's Honour

Charlie Quirke, son of actress Pauline Quirke, is participating in his first London Marathon as part of 'Team Quirke' to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research UK. The initiative was inspired by his mother's dementia diagnosis in 2021. The team has already surpassed initial fundraising goals, attracting support from notable figures.

Pauline Quirke 's son, Charlie, is channeling his dedication into running the London Marathon for the first time, aiming to make his mother proud as he raises crucial funds following her dementia diagnosis. Charlie, alongside his fiancée Chloe Thornton and close friend Jack O'Connell, collectively known as Team Quirke, are participating in the iconic 26.2-mile race to benefit Alzheimer's Research UK.

The beloved actress, 66, stepped back from public life in 2021 after receiving a dementia diagnosis, a condition that progressively erodes memory. With approximately one million individuals in the UK living with dementia, Charlie, 31, is driven by a profound desire to contribute to finding a cure for this devastating disease. His previous fundraising endeavors have been remarkably successful; last year, he undertook a challenging 140km walk over five days, which generated around £175,000 for dementia research. During that trek, he was joined by several of his mother's former castmates, including Mathew Baynton, Tom Glynn-Carney, and Perry Benson, who offered their support and shared fond memories of working with Pauline. Baynton, who played Pauline's adoptive son in the Sky series You, Me & The Apocalypse, recalled her as a comforting, maternal presence on set. Glynn-Carney, a star of Dunkirk and House of the Dragon, also lent his support to Charlie's cause. The current London Marathon team has already surpassed its initial fundraising target of £10,000, raising over £11,000 to date, and has now increased their goal to £15,000. Generous donations have poured in from notable figures such as James Corden, who contributed £2,000, and Dominic Cooper, who donated £500. Other members of Team Quirke include Luke Roskell, who previously worked with Pauline on Emmerdale, Adam Long from Waterloo Road, Andrew Knott of Gavin & Stacey fame, and sports broadcaster James Sharman. While Pauline and Charlie's father, Steve Sheen, will be watching from home, Charlie confirmed his mother will be at the forefront of his thoughts throughout the demanding marathon. He revealed that the idea for Team Quirke originated from his desire to have Chloe and Jack, the two people closest to him, participate alongside him, and the concept quickly gained traction among his friends. Charlie's commitment stems from a deep personal connection to the cause, aiming to honor his mother and contribute to a future where dementia is no longer a debilitating reality for so many





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Pauline Quirke Dementia London Marathon Alzheimer's Research UK Charlie Quirke

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