Pauline Quirke's Son Shares Heartwarming Update on Her Dementia Battle

Charlie Quirke speaks movingly about his mother Pauline's dementia on Good Morning Britain, praising her enduring spirit and announcing his London Marathon run in her honor. He highlights her humor, humility, and lasting impact on the entertainment industry and charitable work.

Pauline Quirke 's son, Charlie, shared heartfelt sentiments about his mother's ongoing battle with dementia during an appearance on Good Morning Britain. He described her as 'still the funniest woman in the world,' emphasizing her enduring wit and ability to connect with others even amidst the challenges of the illness.

Charlie, who co-starred with his mother in the revival of Birds of a Feather, is preparing to run the London Marathon in her honor, carrying a cherished photo of them together from the day he was born. He spoke candidly about adapting to life with Pauline's dementia, framing it as a 'marathon, not a sprint,' and focusing on finding joy in each day.

The family approaches the situation with resilience, acknowledging the unique challenges it presents while prioritizing learning and maintaining a positive outlook. Charlie's dedication extends beyond emotional support; he is running the London Marathon on Sunday for Alzheimer's Research UK, a cause deeply personal to him and his family.

He anticipates his mother will be watching the event, a tradition she has enjoyed for years, and views his participation as a way to honor her legacy and raise awareness for the condition. He fondly recalled his mother's humility and dedication to her family, noting that despite her successful career spanning decades, she always prioritized domestic responsibilities and the well-being of her children.

Charlie highlighted the profound impact his mother has had on countless lives through her work in entertainment and her commitment to charitable endeavors, particularly through the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA). This public sharing of their experience follows Charlie's previous emotional tribute to his 'selfless and caring' mother, and comes after her husband, Steve Sheen, announced her decision to step away from professional duties following her dementia diagnosis in 2021.

Pauline received an MBE in February 2023 for her services to young people, entertainment, and charity, a moment of immense pride for her family. Throughout her illustrious career, Pauline Quirke has left an indelible mark on British television, with iconic roles in Birds of a Feather, Emmerdale, Broadchurch, and a BAFTA-nominated performance in The Sculptress.

Her husband's statement emphasized her talent, dedication, and the lasting impact of her work, particularly through PQA, which continues to nurture young talent and foster self-confidence in the arts





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pauline Quirke Dementia London Marathon Alzheimer's Research UK Birds Of A Feather

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Kerridge shares his three-ingredient air fryer meal after losing 12 stoneGreat British Menu chef Tom Kerridge revealed that a simple three-ingredient dish is a household favourite - and it can be easily cooked in an air fryer

Read more »

Justin Theroux Shares Heartwarming Update on Pit Bull Kuma's Bond with Newborn SonActor Justin Theroux reveals his pit bull Kuma is behaving perfectly with his newborn son, dispelling concerns about the breed's reputation and sharing his joy as a new father.

Read more »

Justin Theroux Shares Heartwarming Update on Pit Bull Kuma's Bond with Newborn SonActor Justin Theroux discusses how his pit bull, Kuma, is behaving around his newborn son, emphasizing her gentle and protective nature. He also shares his joy about becoming a father and details about his upcoming projects.

Read more »

Kym Marsh says dad 'left it too late' after devastating diagnosisKym said her mother, Pauline, has been “left devastated”

Read more »

Pauline Quirke 'taking every day as it comes' as son gives emotional updateThe Birds of a Feather actress was diagnosed with dementia back in 2021 when she was 61.

Read more »

Pauline Quirke 'still funniest woman' as son shares dementia updatePauline Quirke was diagnosed with dementia in 2021 and her son Charlie has now spoken out about the actress' condition on Good Morning Britain.

Read more »