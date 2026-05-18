PC Gamer Defines Bullet Heaven: A genre that encompasses minimal-input shooter games, described by Valve as the opposite of Bullet Hell

PC Gamer discusses the popularity of minimal-input shooter games, such as Vampire Survivors and Megabonk, and how Valve's official definition of Bullet Heaven sets it apart as a style primarily characterized by automatically attacking hordes of enemies.

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The genre birthed by Vampire Survivors is, according to Valve, officially Bullet Heaven. The attempt to put a definitive name on this style of minimal-input shooter has perhaps been trending towards bullet heaven for a while now. Both Bullet Heaven and Survivor are minimal-input shooter games where you are the one launching screen-filling bursts of projectiles, rather than dodging ones from enemies.

The two genres have very little in common mechanically, and fans of one are not especially likely to be fans of the other. Valve has christened several other trends, longstanding themes, and game types with 16 more store tags. Bullet Heaven is an official tag given by Valve that describes a style of minimal-input shooter games where you are the one launching screen-filling bursts of projectiles, automatically attacking hordes of enemies





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Minimal-Input Shooter Games Bullet Heaven Paragon Games Vampire Survivors Megabonk Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor Soulstone Survivors Survivors Bullet Hell Valve

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