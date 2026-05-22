PC Gamer - Fans Propose 'Rival Gangs' PvP Mode for Arc Raiders

A fan has proposed a high-difficulty PvP mode for Arc Raiders, suggesting a map modifier that would encourage competitive gameplay and create a level playing field for players.

A fan has put forward a proposal for a game mode for Arc Raiders , suggesting a high-difficulty map modifier that would encourage PvP players to engage in competitive gameplay .

The proposed mode, called Rival Gangs, would feature players competing in a specialized map where the goal is to eliminate other raiders without sacrificing too much loot. The mode would require players to be equipped with at least 30,000 raider coins worth of weapons, creating a level playing field and ensuring that everyone has something to lose. The idea of a minimum loadout value entry requirement is also mentioned, similar to what Marathon has toyed with in the past.

The proposal has garnered interest from some players, who see it as a way to spice up the game's competitive scene. However, it remains to be seen whether the developers will consider implementing this mode at a later date





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