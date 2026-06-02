PCA SKIN Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads - A Game-Changing Addition to Your Skin Care Routine

PCA SKIN Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a must-have for anyone looking to revitalize their skin. These peel pads offer triple the exfoliation - chemical, enzymatic, and physical - to treat a variety of skin concerns. They are clinically proven to deliver visible results and are an amazing value for $60.

PCA SKIN Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a game-changer for those looking to revitalize their skin. These peel pads offer triple the exfoliation - chemical, enzymatic, and physical - to treat a variety of skin concerns, including dryness, dullness, fine lines and wrinkles, redness, loss of elasticity, and clogged pores.

The pads are clinically proven to deliver visible results, smoothing away dryness and brightening dull spots while reducing fine lines and wrinkles. In a 12-week clinical study of women between the ages of 30 and 60, users reported a 50 percent visible improvement in texture, 48 percent more hydration, and 36 percent fewer fine lines and wrinkles. The textured pad adds another layer of exfoliation to the product, leaving skin looking brighter and feeling smoother.

PCA SKIN Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are an amazing value for $60, breaking down to just $2 per pad. They work well to maintain your complexion's health in between visits to the spa, and are a smart addition to any skin care routine





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PCA SKIN Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads Skin Care Exfoliation Beauty Personal Care

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