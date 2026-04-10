PCOS Breakthrough: Woman Loses Nine Stone With 30p Supplement After Years of Struggle

A London woman with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) shares her remarkable weight loss journey, shedding nine stone with the help of a low-cost supplement, inositol. This breakthrough has the potential to transform the lives of many women suffering from this common hormonal disorder.

Aida Azizii, a personal assistant from London, battled polycystic ovary syndrome ( PCOS ) for nearly a decade, facing constant struggles with weight management. She had tried various methods, including prescription drugs and dietary changes, without significant success. Diagnosed at 16, she was initially prescribed metformin, which caused debilitating side effects that forced her to discontinue the medication.

Her weight escalated, leading her to feel constantly hungry and self-conscious about her appearance. At 25, she weighed 21 stone and wore a size 22, prompting her to seek a solution. The emotional toll of the condition was significant, with Aida avoiding photos and feeling ashamed of her body. After exploring various options, she discovered inositol, a supplement gaining popularity online, and decided to research its potential benefits. She consulted her GP, who approved her to try the supplement. \Aida began taking a single capsule of inositol daily, containing 1g, and within weeks, she noticed a change, particularly a decrease in cravings for sugary foods. As the weight began to drop, she gained the confidence to start exercising at the gym. She gradually increased her dosage to four capsules a day, the amount recommended in studies, and the results were transformative. Over a year, she lost an astonishing nine stone, dropping to 12 stone and a size 10 dress size. Aida credits inositol with changing her life, remarking on its effectiveness compared to other treatments she had tried. The success story of Aida is now supported by research, with studies suggesting that inositol can be a helpful treatment for women with PCOS. A recent review of studies published in the journal of Clinical Endocrinology, involving over 400 patients, supports the anecdotal reports of its effectiveness. Inositol, also known as Vitamin B8, is naturally consumed in small amounts through a normal diet and is thought to regulate hormone levels. Researchers found that inositol can help rebalance hormones in women with PCOS, potentially relieving symptoms ranging from excessive hair growth to fertility challenges. However, the study concludes that further research is needed to fully confirm its efficacy. \Capsules containing concentrated doses of inositol have been promoted by natural health enthusiasts for their potential to suppress appetite and curb cravings. Some also suggest it could boost fertility and alleviate pain. Medical researchers have been studying inositol for about a decade, believing it might have an effect similar to metformin, which lowers blood sugar levels. Dr. Channa Jayasena, a reproductive endocrinologist at Imperial College London, notes that inositol and metformin both influence insulin levels, the hormone controlling blood sugar. He indicates a growing acceptance in the medical community regarding inositol's weight-loss effects. A 2017 trial found that PCOS sufferers taking inositol experienced weight loss comparable to those taking metformin. Another 2017 analysis of nine trials concluded that women with PCOS who took inositol for over 24 weeks showed more significant metabolic improvements, such as weight loss and reduced blood sugar, compared to those who did not. Many NHS hospitals now recommend inositol for PCOS patients. However, not all medical professionals are fully convinced. Professor Naveed Sattar, a metabolic expert at the University of Glasgow, acknowledges the limited research and suggests that weight loss may be due to other lifestyle changes like diet and exercise. The potential of inositol to manage PCOS symptoms and aid weight loss is gaining traction, but the scientific community is seeking more extensive studies to understand its long-term benefits





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