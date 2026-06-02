Peabo Bryson, Iconic Voice Behind Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and 'A Whole New World,' Dies at 75

Grammy-winning singer Peabo Bryson, celebrated for his unforgettable duets on Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin's A Whole New World, has passed away at 75. His family shared that he died peacefully after suffering a recent stroke, remembering him as a beloved husband, father, and artist whose impact extended far beyond the stage.

Peabo Bryson , the acclaimed American singer renowned for his collaborations on Disney 's most beloved animated films, has died at the age of 75. His family confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that he transitioned peacefully on Tuesday afternoon, surrounded by his loved ones.

This loss follows a recent stroke and comes over seven years after a mild heart attack. The family has expressed gratitude for the global outpouring of support while requesting privacy during their profound grief. Bryson's extraordinary voice served as the soundtrack to some of life's most cherished moments, leaving a legacy that will live on for generations to come.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, Bryson embarked on his musical journey in the 1970s, first with the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display before launching a solo career. He signed with Bang Records and later Capitol Records, releasing albums like 'Reaching for the Sky' and scoring hits in the R&B genre with tracks such as 'Feel the Fire,' 'I'm So into You,' and 'Crosswinds.

' His smooth vocal style and romantic ballads earned him a dedicated fanbase and critical acclaim throughout the decade. Bryson's fame reached a global zenith in the 1990s through his iconic duets for Disney. He provided the singing voice for the Beast in the 1991 classic 'Beauty and the Beast,' performing the title ballad alongside Celine Dion.

The song won the Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 1994, two years after he and Regina Belle won the same award for 'A Whole New World' from 'Aladdin.

' These two songs became defining love themes of a generation, seamlessly blending Bryson's soulful tenor with his partners' voices to create timeless musical moments. In a 2017 interview, Bryson reflected on recording 'Beauty and the Beast' with Dion, noting her initial formality that melted into an intimate, magical collaboration.

'You can't buy that. You can record it, though,' he remarked, capturing the spontaneous chemistry that made the track so special. Beyond Disney, his catalog includes notable duets like 'As Long as There's Christmas' with Roberta Flack, 'By the Time This Night Is Over' with Kenny G, and 'Without You' with Regina Belle.

His solo work continued with hits like the Billboard top 10 single 'If Ever You're in My Arms Again' in 1984, and he even recorded a theme for the soap opera 'One Life to Live.

' He was a two-time Grammy winner, a testament to his versatility and enduring talent. Bryson's influence extended far beyond the charts; he was a fixture in popular culture, known for his generous spirit and warm stage presence. Tributes from fans, friends, and colleagues worldwide have highlighted not only his vocal prowess but also his character. As the family stated, his impact reached far beyond the stage, touching countless lives with his music and his kindness.

His death marks the end of a remarkable career that spanned decades and genres, but the songs he left behind ensure that his voice will continue to inspire andcomfort for years to come





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