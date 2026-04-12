Peace Talks Commence Amid Tensions in the Middle East: Trump Declares Iran 'Losing Big'

President Trump announces the start of peace negotiations with Iran while highlighting US oil dominance and criticizing Iran's handling of the Strait of Hormuz. US and global efforts to resolve the conflict. Talks are underway as the situation in the Middle East continues to cause international tension.

Peace negotiations, aimed at resolving America's prolonged involvement in the Middle East , are currently underway, as stated by President Donald Trump . He expressed his views on the situation through a post on Truth Social, declaring that Iran is 'losing big'.

Trump claimed that the US and its allies have effectively dismantled Iran's naval and air forces, along with eliminating its leadership. Furthermore, he criticized global allies, accusing them of lacking the necessary 'courage or will' to secure the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a task he asserted the US is undertaking as a 'favor' to the world.<\/p>

In a particularly blunt statement, Trump declared, 'Most importantly, their longtime 'Leaders' are no longer with us, praise be to Allah! The only thing they have going is the threat that a ship may 'bunk' into one of their sea mines which, by the way, all 28 of their mine dropper boats are also lying at the bottom of the sea.' This statement reflects the severity of the conflict and the substantial losses suffered by Iran's military capabilities. US officials have reported that Iran has lost track of several naval mines deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, creating a dangerous situation within the crucial waterway.<\/p>

These mines were reportedly deployed without proper documentation of their locations, leading to drifting explosives that could significantly obstruct efforts to safely reopen the channel for international traffic, as stated in reports provided to the New York Times. The situation is further complicated by a lack of resources, as neither the US nor Iran possesses the mine-sweeping capabilities needed for a quick and efficient cleanup. Concerns exist that Iran may intentionally be withholding the coordinates of these devices to gain leverage in ongoing negotiations.<\/p>

In a related development, Trump announced that official peace talks with Iran have commenced. He also stated that ships worldwide are now heading to the United States to 'load up with oil', highlighting America's domestic oil and gas supply. These remarks followed a recent post on his Truth Social platform and were made during a phone interview with NewsNation on Saturday morning. The comments come amidst heightened global anxiety concerning the blockaded Strait of Hormuz, a crucial chokepoint for the world's energy shipments.<\/p>

Trump emphasized America's oil dominance, stating, 'Take a look out of the great seas of our world many of them heading to the United States to load up with oil, we have plenty of it.' While acknowledging the difficulties caused by the situation in the Middle East, Trump also expressed optimism about the future reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, 'not too distant future.' He directly criticized Tehran, labeling Iran a 'failing nation,' but also hinted at potential strategic alternatives for global oil trade that would bypass the troubled waters of the Middle East. 'I think people are seeing there are other alternatives to going through the Strait,' Trump noted. This suggests that the US is exploring various strategies to navigate the current crisis and safeguard global energy supplies.<\/p>

The ongoing diplomatic efforts are being spearheaded by key figures, including Vance, who has been quietly working to secure a lasting diplomatic resolution, according to sources familiar with the plans. Further evidence of these high-stakes negotiations emerged from multiple sources. A Pakistani source confirmed that Witkoff, Vance, and Kushner are currently engaged in face-to-face talks with Iranian officials Qalibaf and Araqchi, along with Pakistan's army chief.<\/p>

Trump's stance remains firm, as highlighted in his recent communications. On Thursday, Trump criticized Tehran's management of the waterway, writing: 'Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!' He also addressed reports of Iran attempting to impose fees on tankers, stating: 'There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!'<\/p>

Trump concluded by emphasizing America's energy independence: 'You'll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way.' Trump's definitive response to questions about the diplomatic talks: 'Yes'. When asked about whether he felt the Iranians were negotiating in good faith, Trump gave a cryptic but confident timeline for when the world will find out, stating, 'I'll let you know that in a very short period of time, won't take long.'<\/p>

The statements reflect the complicated geopolitical environment. Tehran has set its conditions for a peace agreement, which include 'a definitive end to the conflict', a protocol for the safe passage through the Strait, reconstruction efforts, and the lifting of sanctions.<\/p>





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