Peacock Passes on 'Clueless' Reboot Starring Alicia Silverstone

Peacock has decided not to move forward with a TV reboot of the 1995 film *Clueless*, which would have featured Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz. However, other studios like CBS Studios and Paramount are reportedly interested in reviving the franchise.

Peacock has made the decision to halt development on a planned television reboot of the beloved 1995 film * Clueless *, a project that was set to star Alicia Silverstone reprising her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

This news, reported by Variety on Thursday, comes approximately a year after the streaming service initially announced the project was in the works. While Peacock has stepped away from the adaptation, the possibility of the reboot finding a new home remains open. Sources indicate that CBS Studios and Paramount are both expressing interest in reviving the *Clueless* brand, suggesting the concept still holds significant appeal within the industry.

Insiders believe a new project based on the popular romantic comedy will attract considerable attention when it is presented to other networks and studios. The proposed reboot would have centered around Cher Horowitz, the fashionable and well-intentioned protagonist of the original film, which also starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy. Alicia Silverstone was not only slated to star but also to serve as an executive producer, demonstrating her strong commitment to the project.

Joining her in leadership roles were Amy Heckerling, the writer and director of the original *Clueless*, as well as Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, known for their work on *Gossip Girl*, and Jordan Weiss, the creator of *Dollface*. Silverstone herself publicly expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting the role in April of 2025, sharing a nostalgic Instagram post with the caption 'Totally buggin’… in the best way,' accompanied by links to news articles and beloved memes from the film.

She recently reflected on the film’s lasting impact during a Q&A in New York, expressing her surprise and delight at its continued popularity over three decades after its release. She acknowledged that she could never have predicted the enduring appeal of *Clueless* and its ability to resonate with audiences across generations.

Prior to this attempt, Peacock had previously explored a spin-off concept focused on the character of Dionne Davenport, played by Stacey Dash, but that project did not advance beyond the initial development phase. The original *Clueless*, released in 1995, was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $56.8 million worldwide and solidifying Alicia Silverstone’s status as a leading actress.

The film, loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel *Emma*, captured the zeitgeist of 90s teen culture with its witty dialogue, memorable characters, and stylish aesthetic. Following the film’s success, *Clueless* was previously adapted into a television series in 1996, starring Rachel Blanchard as Cher. This sitcom aired for three seasons, initially on ABC and later on UPN, and featured appearances from other cast members from the original film, including Dash, Faison, and Donovan.

The logline for the original film describes Cher as a 'shallow, rich and socially successful' high school student who considers herself a skilled matchmaker, initially focusing her efforts on pairing up two of her teachers. The current shelving of the Peacock reboot doesn't necessarily signal the end of the *Clueless* universe on television, but rather a shift in its potential trajectory.

The enduring popularity of the source material suggests that a reimagining of this classic story will continue to be a sought-after project within the entertainment industry





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Peacock Shelves *Clueless* TV Reboot Starring Alicia SilverstonePeacock has decided not to move forward with a planned television reboot of the 1995 film *Clueless*, which would have featured Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz. Despite this setback, the project may find a new home with CBS Studios or Paramount.

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