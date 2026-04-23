Peacock Shelves *Clueless* TV Reboot Starring Alicia Silverstone

Peacock has decided not to move forward with a planned television reboot of the 1995 film *Clueless*, which would have featured Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher Horowitz. Despite this setback, the project may find a new home with CBS Studios or Paramount.

Peacock has made the decision to halt development of a planned television reboot of the beloved 1995 film * Clueless *, which was to feature the return of Alicia Silverstone in her iconic role as Cher Horowitz.

This news, reported by Variety on Thursday, comes approximately a year after the streaming service initially announced the project was in the works. While Peacock has stepped away from the adaptation, the possibility of the reboot finding a new home remains open. Sources indicate that CBS Studios and Paramount are both expressing interest in reviving the *Clueless* brand, suggesting the project isn't entirely dead, but rather seeking a different platform.

Industry insiders believe a new iteration based on the popular romantic comedy will continue to attract significant attention when presented to other networks and streamers. The proposed reboot would have centered around Cher Horowitz, the fashionable and well-intentioned protagonist of the original film, which also starred Paul Rudd, Stacey Dash, and the late Brittany Murphy. Silverstone was not only slated to reprise her role but also to serve as an executive producer on the series.

Notably, Amy Heckerling, the writer and director of the original *Clueless* movie, was also attached to the project, lending her creative vision to the reboot. Further bolstering the production team were *Gossip Girl* creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, alongside *Dollface* creator Jordan Weiss, all serving as writers and executive producers.

Silverstone herself publicly expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting the role in April 2025, sharing a nostalgic Instagram post with the caption 'Totally buggin’… in the best way,' accompanied by links to news articles and beloved memes from the film. She recently reflected on the film’s lasting impact during a Q&A in New York, expressing her surprise and delight at its continued popularity over three decades after its release.

She acknowledged that she could never have predicted the enduring appeal of *Clueless* and its ability to resonate with audiences across generations. This isn't the first time Peacock has explored a continuation of the *Clueless* universe. In 2020, the streaming service considered a project focused on the character of Dionne Davenport, played by Stacey Dash in the original film, but that concept never progressed beyond the initial development stages.

The original *Clueless*, released in U.S. theaters on July 19, 1995, proved to be a significant box office success, grossing over $56.8 million worldwide and solidifying Silverstone’s status as a leading actress. The film, loosely based on Jane Austen’s novel *Emma*, follows Cher as she navigates the social complexities of Beverly Hills high school, believing herself to be a skilled matchmaker.

The story initially saw a television adaptation shortly after the film’s theatrical run, with Rachel Blanchard taking on the role of Cher in a sitcom that aired for three seasons on ABC and UPN. This series also featured returning cast members from the original film, including Dash, Donald Faison, and Elisa Donovan, demonstrating the enduring appeal of the *Clueless* characters and world.

The logline for the original film describes Cher as 'Shallow, rich and socially successful… at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking scale,' highlighting her privileged position and her self-appointed role as a romantic intermediary





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