Peak District National Park Authority Archives Historic Ranger Collection

The Peak District National Park Authority is digitizing a rescued archive of historic documents, maps, and photos saved from disposal by volunteer Sheila McHale.

The Peak District National Park Authority has established a comprehensive digital archive project to preserve a significant collection of historical records rescued from disposal by volunteer archivist Sheila McHale. The initiative centers on safeguarding decades of operational data, including rare photographs, detailed maps, and official reports from the area's pioneering ranger service. This effort ensures that the legacy of the UK's first designated national park is documented for future generations and made accessible to the public through an upcoming online resource.

Rescued Archives Relict National Park History

Sheila McHale identified the critical need to preserve these materials in June 2024, when the collection was successfully transferred to the national park headquarters in Bakewell. The items were originally rescued eight years ago from a barn clear-out in Edale, where they were piled in bin bags waiting for disposal. McHale, who has volunteered with the authority for approximately 30 years, immediately recognized the historical value of documents written by full-time area rangers dating back to the 1960s. She removed the materials from the site and stored them in various locations at her home before securing a permanent home at Aldern House.

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Detailed Historical Records of Ranger Operations

The archive contains a diverse array of primary sources that illustrate the evolution of conservation and management practices within the region. The collection includes old photographs, official documents, topographic maps, and operational reports that reflect societal changes over several decades. McHale, a former research assistant for the Tameside Museums Service, utilized her professional background in archiving to systematically catalog the influx of items. The team has added to the collection through additional donations, creating a treasure trove of information that serves as a vital resource for understanding the park's development.

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Volunteers Preserve Mountain Rescue Heritage

A dedicated team of four core volunteers, including a history graduate, is currently leading the cataloging and preservation efforts with significant enthusiasm and professional skill. The group is working to document the history of the ranger service and the broader national park, including specific details on the construction of Ladybower Reservoir and the fate of the villages of Ashopton and Derwent. The archive features unique artifacts such as an old radio base set used for mountain rescue communications, highlighting the technological advancements in emergency response. Photographs of the communication room at Edale further illustrate the origins of the first park ranger service and the mountain rescue base located in that area.

Preservation Plans for Online Digital Access

The Peak District National Park Authority is actively working on strategies to digitize the collection and create an accessible online archive for researchers and the public. The project aims to ensure that these historical documents, which include logbooks about ranger training and uniforms, are preserved for the long term. McHale, who now resides in Hepworth, West Yorkshire, notes that the collection has grown beyond just the ranger service to encompass the national park as a whole. The authority plans to balance the digital repository with physical displays, allowing visitors to engage with the tangible history of the region.