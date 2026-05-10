Pedestrian death in motorway crash and woman's death after car leaves A1, driver admits guilt

Police have disclosed that a pedestrian has passed away after a motorway crash involving two vehicles near the A1(M) slip road for Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Meanwhile, a woman has been killed after a car leaves the A1 road, and a driver with multiple offenses has admitted his guilt. Detectives are requesting help from the public.

A pedestrian has died after a motorway crash involving two vehicles, near the A1(M) slip road for Stevenage, Hertfordshire. According to police, the collision occurred as the pedestrian was getting out of a broken-down car.

Emergency services were called promptly, but the man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the vehicles involved are assisting with the investigation. Detectives are appealing for witnesses, information, and dashcam footage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. If anyone was traveling in the area at the time and has any information that could assist with the inquiry, they are encouraged to come forward.

A woman has also been killed after a car leaves the A1, and a banned driver has admitted the crime





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