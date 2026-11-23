CCTV captures a silver car crashing into a Southall bus stop near Lady Margaret Road on November 20, injuring the driver and one pedestrian.

A terrifying incident unfolded in West London on Friday, November 20, when a silver car lost control and careened off the roadway, striking a busy bus stop in Southall. The vehicle was captured on closed-circuit television speeding along the pavement near a mini-roundabout close to Carlyle Avenue before colliding with a wall and the waiting shelter at approximately 10:56 am. The sudden impact threw pedestrians to the ground, yet all individuals involved managed to escape with minor injuries despite the chaotic scene.

The Crash Mechanics and Immediate Aftermath

The silver car traveled along the sidewalk at high speed, ignoring the pedestrian zone, before it struck a solid wall and subsequently smashed into the bus stop structure on Lady Margaret Road. The force of the collision was significant enough to demolish the bus shelter entirely, sending debris across the area and knocking bystanders off their feet. One pedestrian standing inside the shelter was knocked down by the impact but miraculously stood up and ran for cover, while another individual was sent flying backward by the blast before recovering their footing.

Also read Police seize cars in Northampton pavement parking crackdown

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Emergency services responded rapidly to the scene, with the London Ambulance Service arriving at 10:57 am to treat the victims on site. A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service confirmed that crews, including paramedics in fast response cars and clinical team managers, treated two patients before transporting them to the hospital. The driver of the vehicle was trapped inside the wreckage and required extraction by firefighters before being airlifted to the hospital via the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.

Advertisement

Fire Brigade Operations and Scene Management

The London Fire Brigade played a critical role in the rescue operation, focusing on freeing the driver who was trapped in the silver car after the collision. A fire brigade spokesperson stated that firefighters carried out the complex operation to release the man and provided on-scene treatment before his removal by air ambulance. Police and emergency personnel established a cordon and privacy screen around the crash site to manage the area and protect the dignity of those involved during the initial response phase.

Police Confirmation and Service Disruptions

The Met Police confirmed that no life-threatening or major injuries were sustained by anyone involved in the crash, describing the outcome as fortunate given the severity of the impact. The incident occurred at a bus stop that serves the 95 and 120 London bus routes, potentially causing delays for commuters in the Southall area. While the police declined to provide further comment on the cause of the accident, the footage highlights the dangers of vehicles entering pedestrian zones at high speeds.