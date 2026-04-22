Pediatric Experts Urge Vaccination Amid Rotavirus Resurgence in New Jersey

Hackensack Meridian Children's Health experts are calling on parents to prioritize rotavirus vaccinations following a rise in cases detected through wastewater surveillance across New Jersey.

As the spring season progresses, health authorities at Hackensack Meridian Children's Health are issuing an urgent advisory to parents throughout New Jersey regarding a notable increase in reported cases of rotavirus. This highly contagious pathogen remains a leading cause of gastroenteritis, a debilitating condition characterized by severe stomach and intestinal inflammation.

The clinical presentation of rotavirus infection is often aggressive, manifesting in young children through persistent watery diarrhea, repeated vomiting, high fever, and significant abdominal distress. These symptoms, if left unmanaged, frequently progress to rapid dehydration, requiring urgent medical intervention, hospitalization, and, in the most tragic of circumstances, posing a risk of mortality. Medical professionals emphasize that while the virus is widespread, its most severe outcomes are largely preventable through timely immunization. Historical data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the transformative impact of vaccination efforts. Prior to the introduction of the rotavirus vaccine in 2006, the landscape of pediatric healthcare in the United States was drastically different. Nearly every child in the country would contract the virus before their fifth birthday, leading to hundreds of thousands of physician visits and tens of thousands of hospitalizations annually. Since the widespread implementation of the vaccine, the national health outlook has shifted significantly, with studies showing a massive reduction in hospitalizations and severe complications. In New Jersey, real-time monitoring through tools like the WastewaterSCAN dashboard has identified a recent resurgence of the pathogen, prompting experts to remind the public that complacency is not an option when dealing with such a resilient and easily transmitted virus. Pediatric experts, including Dr. Daniel Ruderfer, Dr. Harpreet Pall, and Dr. Stefan Hagmann, stress that the rotavirus vaccine is a cornerstone of infant wellness and possesses a stellar safety profile. The administration process is straightforward, involving an oral vaccine given in a series of two or three doses. It is imperative that parents coordinate with their pediatricians to ensure the first dose is administered before a baby reaches 15 weeks of age, with the full series completed by the time the infant turns 8 months old. By adhering to this immunization schedule, parents provide their children with a vital layer of protection that drastically lowers the risk of severe diarrheal disease. Pediatricians note that before the vaccine became standard, emergency rooms were frequently overwhelmed by dehydrated infants. Today, thanks to medical advancements, this illness is largely manageable and preventable. The medical community continues to urge families to prioritize these essential vaccinations to secure the long-term health and safety of their children, effectively closing the door on a disease that once caused significant suffering for families across the nation





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