Pedro Acosta's Brno MotoGP Sprint Cut Short by Technical Issue

Pedro Acosta's MotoGP Sprint at Brno was brought to an early end due to a technical issue with his rear ride height device. The Spaniard explained that he had been dealing with the issue from the start of the race and crashed out at turn 11.

Pedro Acosta 's Brno MotoGP Sprint was brought to an early end when he crashed out at turn 11, a crash that was caused in part by a technical issue, he explained.

Afterwards, Acosta explained that he had been dealing with technical issue with his rear ride height device.

'I mean, I crashed just trying to bring it back to the standard position. 'When you are not focusing right and you are trying to solve the problem, it's easy that this happens. 'Sorry to the team because maybe I was able to manage another way and maybe finish seventh or eighth. But also it's not what I wanted.

He continued: 'I had the first big mistake with the device in turn three when Martin passed me. Then, if you check this lap also, I was looking really to the hands to try to understand what was going on.

'I would say that we were not having an amazing pace, but acceptable for be in the top-five. The Spaniard added that he'd been dealing with the issue 'from lap one until I crashed,' although he didn't speculate to how much lap time it was costing him. He also said that being competitive with the Aprilias despite the issue did not raise his expectations for Sunday's 20-lap grand prix.

'I mean, it's exactly what I say at the beginning of the year, you know. I want to be inside the top-five and this will be good.





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Pedro Acosta Motogp Brno Technical Issue Rear Ride Height Device

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