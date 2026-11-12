Peel Group Acquires Harworth For £632m, Removing It From London Stock Exchange

Peel Group finalizes its £632 million takeover of Harworth Group, delisting the property developer from the London Stock Exchange effective November 12, 2026.

Peel Group has successfully completed its acquisition of Harworth Group, officially removing the Yorkshire-based property developer from the London Stock Exchange. The financial transaction, valued at £632 million, marks the conclusion of a contentious takeover battle that began earlier this year. Peel Group executed the final steps of the acquisition through a specialized subsidiary known as Peel Pepper, which had previously declared its intention to take the target company private.

Harworth Delisting Process Timeline

Harworth confirmed the completion of the delisting procedure in a formal statement released to the London Stock Exchange. The company specified that its shares were officially removed from the Official List and ceased admission to trading on the Main Market at 8.00am on November 12, 2026. This administrative action finalized the transition of Harworth from a publicly traded entity to a wholly owned subsidiary under Peel Group ownership.

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The removal of Harworth shares from public trading represents a significant shift in the corporate structure of the land developer. Shareholders can no longer buy or sell equity in the company through public markets. The delisting follows months of negotiation and escalating financial offers between the two major landholding entities.

Peel Group Bid Escalation History

Peel Group initially launched its takeover proposal for Harworth in August, starting with an offer valued at £583 million. Harworth management subsequently announced strategic plans to generate cost savings of at least £7.4 million. The property developer attempted to use these internal financial efficiencies to demonstrate operational strength and reject the external acquisition offer.

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In mid-September, Peel Group increased its financial proposal to £599.77 million. The acquiring company publicly criticized Harworth's strategy to achieve the £7.4 million in cost savings, stating that the plan was lacking credibility. Peel Group argued that the financial adjustments proposed by Harworth did not justify maintaining independence or rejecting the improved offer.

Harworth Board Acceptance Terms

By late September, the trajectory of the deal shifted significantly as Harworth advised its shareholders to accept the revised offer from Peel Group. This recommendation followed a series of increasing bids that ultimately valued the company at £632 million. The Harworth Directors, having received specific financial advice from Barclays and Peel Hunt regarding the best and final offer, determined that the terms were fair and reasonable for all stakeholders involved.

The acceptance of the offer triggered immediate changes in corporate governance at Harworth. Directors from Peel Group were appointed to the board of Harworth in early October. This board reshuffle coincided with the resignation of several previous directors who had served during the defense phase of the takeover bid.

Peel Group Corporate Expansion Strategy

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The acquisition of Harworth Group occurs while Peel Group is simultaneously navigating a complex real estate transaction involving Doncaster Sheffield Airport. Peel Group is currently in the process of selling the freehold of the airport facility to the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, also known as SYMCA.

Oliver Coppard, the Mayor of South Yorkshire, announced plans in October for the authority to take over the freehold of the airport site. SYMCA stated earlier in the week that a definitive deal would be secured at the earliest opportunity. The purchase of the airport and its surrounding sites is described as a complex legal transaction requiring careful negotiation.

The simultaneous completion of the Harworth acquisition and the airport freehold sale highlights the active restructuring of Peel Group's portfolio. These transactions demonstrate the company's strategy to consolidate assets while divesting specific operational liabilities. The financial scale of the Harworth deal, at £632 million, underscores Peel Group's significant position in the UK property sector.

Analysts observe that the removal of Harworth from the public markets allows Peel Group to implement long-term strategic changes without quarterly public scrutiny. The integration of Harworth into Peel Group's private holdings is expected to streamline decision-making processes for land development projects. This structural change aligns with Peel Group's broader goals to maximize asset value across its diverse property portfolio.