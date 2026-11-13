Pegula Defeats Noskova at WTA Finals to Eliminate Gauff

Jessica Pegula survives match point against Linda Noskova to reach WTA Finals semi-finals, eliminating Coco Gauff. Pegula will now face Mirra Andreeva.

Jessica Pegula saved a critical match point during a grueling three-set victory over Linda Noskova, securing her place in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals and simultaneously eliminating American rival Coco Gauff from the tournament. Pegula overcame a career-high 15 double faults suffered by Noskova to win 7-6 (7-2) 4-6 7-5 in a contest lasting two hours and 45 minutes.

Pegula Secures Semi-Final Berth After Dramatic Win

The American tennis star demonstrated exceptional mental fortitude and serving prowess, recording a career-high 16 aces during the intense match against the Wimbledon champion. Despite Noskova having already qualified for the semi-finals earlier in the group stage, she managed to tie Pegula and Gauff with a 2-1 record in the group stage.

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Set tie-breakers and final game margins determined the advancement, with Noskova finishing top of the group on 5-2 sets played, followed by Pegula at 5-3, while Gauff finished third at 4-3. Pegula acknowledged the unpredictability of her performance, noting she had not served well in previous matches but found her rhythm on this crucial day.

Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Coco Gauff had entered the day with a 6-4 7-5 victory over Ukrainian player Marta Kostyuk, which kept her hopes alive until Pegula won her match. Gauff described her preparation for a potential third set and mentioned needing treatment for a back issue during her earlier win, emphasizing her desire to finish the season on a high note.

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Pegula praised the capabilities of her upcoming opponent, 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, describing her as fast, strong, and smart with a great serve. This statement followed an earlier incident where Pegula was captured on WTA livestream calling Andreeva a diva, though she later apologized to those involved for the comments.

Real-World Impact and Semi-Final Schedule

The elimination of Gauff sets up a highly anticipated semi-final clash between Jessica Pegula and Mirra Andreeva on Saturday. This matchup promises to be a significant contest, pitting the experienced American against the rising teenage star who has drawn considerable attention for her rapid ascent in professional tennis.

Marta Kostyuk, who joined the eight-player tournament as an alternate after world No 1 Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness, failed to win a set in her three matches. Kostyuk struggled with a wrist injury throughout the tournament and exited before her final match against Gauff took place.

Meanwhile, Gauff had previously indicated she had a backup plan involving attendance at Tyler the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles if she were eliminated. The tournament structure ensured that only one American could advance to the final, resulting in a clear separation between the two compatriots heading into the weekend.