Amanda Peltola defeats Dan Sullivan to become the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Alaska since 2008, marking a significant shift in the traditionally red state.

Amanda Peltola has been declared the winner of the U.S. Senate race in Alaska, securing a historic victory that ends one of the most contentious and tightly contested elections of the midterm cycle. Peltola received 45.8 percent of the vote, narrowly edging out her opponent in a race that highlighted deep political divisions and complex voting procedures unique to the state. This result marks a notable loss for the Republican Party in a region that President Donald Trump won by 13 points in the 2024 presidential election.

Historical Significance of Peltola Victory

With this win, Amanda Peltola becomes the first Democrat elected to the Senate in Alaska since 2008, breaking a long-standing trend of Republican dominance in federal legislative races. Her victory is further distinguished by her status as the first Alaska Native member of Congress, having previously served one term in the House of Representatives from 2022 to 2025. Peltola celebrated the call by stating that there is no greater honor than having Alaskans' support in the fight to take on corporate greed, lower costs, and put Alaska first. She thanked the voters and pledged to begin work immediately on the issues facing the state.

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Complex Voting Mechanics Cause Delay

The race remained undecided for an extended period because Alaska is the last U.S. Senate contest to be called, largely due to the razor-thin margin between Peltola and Dan Sullivan. The state utilizes a ranking choice voting system, which complicates the certification process and requires a 15-day grace period after Election Day for mailed ballots to be returned and counted. This system mandates a second round of vote tabulation if no leading candidate achieves 50 percent of the first-round votes, a scenario that played out in this tight contest. The procedural nuances inherent to this method contributed significantly to the extended timeline required to declare a final winner.

Controversy Over Second Dan Sullivan

Central to the drama was the presence of two candidates named Dan Sullivan on the ballot: incumbent Republican Senator Dan Sullivan and independent runner Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher. Critics and supporters alike argued that Dan J. Sullivan acted as a spoiler candidate intended to confuse voters and draw votes away from the incumbent. Despite protests from Donald Trump, Republicans failed to remove the second Sullivan from the ballot. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Trump Administration on November 1 on November 1, rejecting the request to delay certification, ruling that the administration could not propose a workable plan to segregate ballots while preserving voter secrecy.

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Political Maneuvering and Legal Battles

The political fallout was intense, with Donald Trump alleging an organized effort to manipulate Alaska's elections and claiming that America was witnessing the biggest election cheating scandal in state history. On November 5, Trump posted on Truth Social that votes for Dan J. Sullivan and fourth-place GOP runner Gerald Heikes should be given to the real Dan Sullivan. Peltola's campaign sued the state to access records on rejected absentee ballots, arguing that failure to release them prejudiced their ability to monitor the certification process. A judge ruled against this request on November 11, stating the records could not reasonably be produced or redacted at that juncture.

Public Sentiment and Future Implications

Despite the noise surrounding the double Sullivan controversy, which Peltola dismissed as a distraction, the election occurred amid broader public dissatisfaction with the Trump Administration, particularly regarding inflation and foreign policy. A survey carried out on November 3 revealed that more than 80 percent of voters were worried about the price of necessities, including gas, diesel, food, and healthcare. This economic anxiety appears to have influenced the outcome, as Peltola's campaign focused heavily on lowering costs and addressing corporate greed, resonating with a electorate seeking change after years of Republican control.