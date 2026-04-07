Peltz-Beckham Drama: Style Imitation, Separate Easter Celebrations, and a Son's Emotional Performance

Nicola Peltz's Instagram post mirroring Cruz Beckham's girlfriend's style, coupled with separate Easter celebrations and Cruz's emotional performance of a song seemingly about his estranged brother, fuels ongoing speculation about a family feud involving the Beckhams.

Nicola Peltz seemingly channeled Cruz Beckham 's girlfriend Jackie Apostel's style in a recent Instagram post, fueling speculation about an ongoing family rift. The socialite, seemingly taking inspiration from Jackie's recent lingerie selfie, posed in similar white lingerie, complete with a 'dream girl' detail on the front, while sunbathing.

This mirrored Jackie's earlier post from the Beckham family's Miami mansion, where she sported a white lace lingerie top and bunny ears, getting into the Easter spirit. Nicola's post also showcased her and husband Brooklyn's separate Easter celebrations, a stark contrast to the Beckham family's gathering in Miami, further highlighting the apparent estrangement.\Brooklyn was also seen enjoying the Easter break, baking bread and posing shirtless, reinforcing the independent nature of his and Nicola's celebrations. This separate gathering included extravagant Easter baskets, brimming with goodies, a clear contrast to the meticulously curated, personalized hampers given to the rest of the Beckham family. These differences are seen as a continuation of the reported family feud. Victoria and David Beckham celebrated Easter with the rest of their family in Miami, where they also attended the opening of the Inter Miami's new stadium. The family flew to America to celebrate the event while Brooklyn and Nicola remained separate, reinforcing the tension between the two family units. Nicola's post, with its distinct style choices and lavish basket, can be interpreted as a subtle dig at Victoria and David, emphasizing their differing approaches to family celebrations. \Adding to the complexities, Cruz Beckham has apparently struggled with his brother's absence from the family. During a performance of his new single Loneliest Boy, thought to be about Brooklyn, Cruz was seen to be very emotional, barely holding back tears. The song's lyrics, which seem to describe the pain of the widening family estrangement, further fuel the narrative of a fractured relationship. The public performance, attended by other Beckham family members, further highlighted the emotional strain. The incident, along with Nicola's actions and the distinct Easter celebrations, has led to further speculation about the Beckham family's internal dynamics and the lingering effects of the reported rift





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Peltz's Lingerie, Separate Easter Celebrations, and Cruz's Tearful Song: The Beckham Family Drama ContinuesAmid ongoing family tensions, Nicola Peltz appears to take style inspiration from Cruz Beckham's girlfriend while also celebrating Easter separately from the Beckham family. Cruz Beckham's emotional performance of a song thought to be about his estrangement from his brother Brooklyn.

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