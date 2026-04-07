Peltz's Lingerie, Separate Easter Celebrations, and Cruz's Tearful Song: The Beckham Family Drama Continues

Amid ongoing family tensions, Nicola Peltz appears to take style inspiration from Cruz Beckham's girlfriend while also celebrating Easter separately from the Beckham family. Cruz Beckham's emotional performance of a song thought to be about his estrangement from his brother Brooklyn.

Nicola Peltz seemingly channeled Cruz Beckham 's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel 's, fashion choices, posing in similar lingerie on Instagram, sparking further speculation about the ongoing family rift. The socialite shared glimpses of her and husband Brooklyn's separate Easter celebrations, indirectly referencing the Beckhams.

Nicola’s attire, a white strappy pajama top and matching frilly underwear with 'dream girl' emblazoned on the front, echoed a previous look by Jackie, who had earlier shared a selfie in white lace lingerie while at the Beckham family's Miami mansion. Nicola's post also included photos of her and Brooklyn enjoying the holiday, complete with extravagant Easter baskets filled with chocolate, flowers, and gifts. This contrasted with the personalized, meticulously prepared hampers crafted by Victoria Beckham for the rest of the family, featuring custom details like Cadbury's Mini Eggs with individual names. This subtle display of wealth and exclusivity by Nicola, a clear deviation from the organized, branded Easter celebrations of the Beckhams, underscores the perceived distance between the families and reinforces the tension that has simmered since Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding. \Meanwhile, the Beckham family, including Victoria and David, celebrated Easter in Miami, coinciding with the opening of Inter Miami's new Nu Stadium. Notably, Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend, further emphasizing the family divide. In a previous public statement, Brooklyn had expressed a desire not to reconcile with his parents, adding fuel to the ongoing feud. This absence, coupled with the fashion choices and extravagant displays of their celebrations, paints a clear picture of the couple distancing themselves from the Beckham family's influence. This division seems to be fueling creative expression, as Cruz Beckham, amid the ongoing family turmoil, performed a song widely perceived to be about the estrangement from his brother Brooklyn. \Cruz Beckham's emotional performance of 'Loneliest Boy' during a recent concert in London appeared to be a direct reflection of the family's fractured relationships. The young musician, visibly moved during the performance, reportedly faltered while singing the song's lyrics, which hinted at themes of isolation and the emotional impact of family conflict. His brother Romeo and parents David and Victoria Beckham were in attendance, visibly affected by the performance. The song's lyrics, such as 'Loneliest boy, mama don't talk too much, it's breaking her heart,' added to the belief that the song reflects the tensions and the pain of their estrangement. The performance further highlights the ongoing rift and the emotional impact it has had on the family dynamic. This display further solidifies the public perception of the conflict and amplifies the impact the situation has on each member of the family, particularly the mother and father





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