Pembrokeshire Sauna Business Relocation Approved After Planning Rejection

Kerry Evans' award-winning sauna business must move from the Saundersfoot harbour to Coppet Hall beach following a rejection by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

Kerry Evans, the owner of Hwyl Outdoor Sauna, has received official confirmation that her business must relocate from its current seaside location in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has denied the company's request to remain at its original harbour site in Saundersfoot. However, planners have granted permission for the mobile, wood-fired sauna operations to move to a new location at Coppet Hall beach, also within Saundersfoot.

Reasons For Planning Committee Rejection

On July 12, 2024, the national park planning committee voted to refuse Ms Evans' application for permanent permission to house the sauna at its existing harbour address. The committee's decision was based on specific concerns regarding the impact of the structure on the local environment. Officials stated that the sauna 'harms the setting of the Saundersfoot Conservation Area'. Furthermore, the committee ruled that the current location 'reduces public access along the existing promenade route'. These two factors formed the primary basis for the rejection of the permanent site application.

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The planning officials also cited procedural issues with the application itself. The submission included a booking office that fell outside the scope of the original permissions granted to the business. Additionally, the application lacked a required flood assessment. These oversights further strengthened the case for the committee to deny the permanent permit. The decision marks a significant shift from the previous temporary permission granted in June 2024, which allowed the business to operate for a period of two years.

Community Support And Online Petition

The ruling has triggered a strong reaction from the local community and customers who value the unique experience offered by the business. More than 650 people have signed an online petition demanding that officials allow the sauna to remain in its current harbour setting. Supporters argue that the location is integral to the brand's identity and appeal. Ms Evans emphasized that 'part of the magic of that sauna is the view and the magic of the Pembrokeshire coast with the amazing light'. The combination of the coastal setting and the physical benefits of the sauna creates a distinct atmosphere that patrons appreciate.

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Patrons describe the sauna as a place for relaxation and mental connection with the outdoors. Ms Evans noted that customers who feel 'slightly uptight' often leave in a relaxed state. She highlighted that there is 'a sense of space and connection with the outside world, which is hugely important for us as human beings'. This sentiment reflects the broader appeal of the business, which combines wellness with the natural beauty of the Welsh coast. The community's support underscores the emotional and economic value that locals place on the business's presence.

Stakeholder Positions And Appeals Process

Kerry Evans has officially lodged an appeal against the decision to remove the business from its current harbour site. She stated that her 'story at the harbour is not over yet', indicating that she is actively contesting the rejection. Despite the move to Coppet Hall being approved, Ms Evans is still finalizing the date for the relocation. This appeal process suggests that the dispute regarding the original location remains unresolved and active. The business remains open while these administrative and legal processes take place.

The Saundersfoot community council has expressed support for the alternative plan to move the sauna to Coppet Hall beach. Council members believe the new site offers more manageable flood risks compared to the harbour location. They also noted that the new site will still allow the sauna to boast views of the beach and Monkstone Point. This position provides a counterbalance to the petition, suggesting that some local stakeholders accept the relocation as a pragmatic solution. The council's endorsement adds weight to the approval of the new site.

Future Operations And Business Context

Hwyl Outdoor Sauna is an award-winning operation that won the title of Sauna of the Year for the 2026-27 period at the Wales Prestige Awards. This recognition highlights the high quality of the service and the appeal of the business model. Ms Evans thanked her customers for their continued support during this transition period. She stated that she looks forward to welcoming them to the new site at Coppet Hall. The business plans to continue its operations in a new setting that maintains the core appeal of coastal relaxation.

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The relocation represents a significant operational shift for the small business owner. Ms Evans must now prepare for the move of her mobile, wood-fired unit from the harbour to the beach location. This involves logistical planning and securing the new site for operation. The case illustrates the complex interface between small business interests and national park conservation goals. The outcome of the appeal will determine whether the sauna can return to its original spot or if the move to Coppet Hall will become permanent. The situation remains dynamic as the appeals process unfolds.