Pembrolizumab Plus Chemotherapy Improves Long-Term Survival in Advanced Endometrial Cancer Regardless of MMR Status

Updated overall survival data from the NRG-GY018 phase 3 trial show that adding pembrolizumab to chemotherapy significantly prolongs life for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, with benefits sustained in both mismatch repair deficient and proficient subgroups even after many control patients receive subsequent immunotherapy.

The NRG Oncology GY018 trial has demonstrated that the combination of pembrolizumab, an immunotherapy drug, with standard chemotherapy significantly improves overall survival for patients with advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer .

This benefit was observed across both mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) and deficient (dMMR) subgroups, addressing a critical unmet need in a disease historically associated with poor prognoses. Updated data with longer follow-up confirm that the survival advantage persists even after many patients in the chemotherapy-only control group subsequently received immunotherapy, underscoring the importance of initial treatment with the combined regimen.

The phase 3 trial enrolled 809 participants who were randomly assigned to receive either pembrolizumab or placebo alongside carboplatin and paclitaxel. At the data cutoff of April 14, 2026, the information fraction was 43% for the dMMR cohort and 82% for the pMMR cohort. In the dMMR group, 79% of patients treated with pembrolizumab were alive at 48 months compared to 60% in the placebo arm, corresponding to a hazard ratio of 0.56 (95% CI 0.34-0.92).

For the pMMR population, median overall survival was 44.4 months with pembrolizumab versus 35.1 months with placebo, yielding a median benefit of 9.3 months despite high rates of subsequent immunotherapy use in the control group-at least 81% of pMMR patients received post-study checkpoint inhibition. Lead author Dr. Ramez N. Eskander emphasized that the sustained numerical benefit, even when a large proportion of placebo patients later accessed immunotherapy, suggests that early incorporation of pembrolizumab with chemotherapy confers the greatest clinical advantage.

These results, presented at the 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting, reinforce the regimen's value regardless of MMR status and provide robust evidence to guide treatment decisions. The study was supported by NRG Oncology grants from the National Cancer Institute, with additional funding from Merck & Co., Inc. through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, highlighting the collaborative effort to advance therapeutic options for endometrial cancer





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Endometrial Cancer Pembrolizumab Immunotherapy NRG Oncology GY018 Overall Survival

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