Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Enjoy Rare Outing at PSG Match as James Bond Franchise Faces Longest Hiatus

Spanish Oscar winners Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem were seen at a football match in Paris, while the James Bond franchise prepares for its longest gap between films with a 2028 release date.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem , the celebrated Spanish Oscar-winning couple, were spotted enjoying a rare public outing at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Saturday.

The pair, who have been married since 2010, attended the match between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Lorient, accompanied by their children, 14-year-old son Leo and 11-year-old daughter Luna. Penélope, 52, opted for a casual yet stylish look, initially donning a black top paired with a baseball cap before switching to a chic paperboy hat and sunglasses. Javier, 57, showcased his support for PSG with a team jersey, complemented by trendy spectacles and his signature bushy beard.

Throughout the game, which ended in a 2-2 draw, the couple engaged in animated conversations, seemingly immersed in the on-field action. Both actors have left an indelible mark on cinema, with Penélope winning the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in 2008's Vicky Cristina Barcelona, while Javier secured the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the 2007 drama No Country for Old Men.

Javier further solidified his status as a leading actor with his portrayal of the villain Raoul Silva in the 2012 James Bond film Skyfall. However, fans of the iconic 007 franchise will have to wait a while longer for the next installment, as the upcoming Bond film is reportedly slated for a 2028 release, marking the longest gap in the franchise's 64-year history.

The delay is partly due to the transition of creative control from the Broccoli family to Amazon MGM Studios, following the latter's acquisition of Bond's parent studio in 2022. Denis Villeneuve, known for his work on Dune, has been tapped to direct the new Bond film, with Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, writing the script.

According to sources, the production team is prioritizing quality over speed, with Villeneuve taking a break after Dune 3 to refine his vision for the project. Knight will work on the script drafts over the summer, with pre-production potentially starting in January 2027. Principal photography is expected to run until the summer of 2027, followed by a lengthy editing process of around nine months to a year.

This meticulous approach underscores the franchise's commitment to delivering a film that meets the high standards set by its predecessors. The Daily Mail has reached out to Amazon MGM for further comment on the project's timeline and details





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