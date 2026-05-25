Penelope Cruz Opens Up About Brain Aneurysm Scare While Filming Movie

Penelope Cruz has shared her experience of having a brain aneurysm scare while filming her movie The Black Ball. Cruz reveals she initially thought she was about to die after being informed of the health concern, but ultimately returned to filming after her doctors confirmed her health was fine.

Penelope Cruz has opened up about having a brain aneurysm scare while filming her movie The Black Ball last year. The 52-year-old actress shared her experience at the Cannes Film Festival , revealing she thought she was about to die after being informed of the health emergency.

She explained that her doctors told her she might need to take a break from filming to deal with the aneurysm, which is a weak, bulging area in an artery wall. Cruz revealed that she was surprised by the warning and initially thought it was a 'joke'.

However, she was told to take it easy and eventually returned to filming after her doctors confirmed her health was fine. She stated that sharing her experience is important, especially when it comes to the aspect of everyday life where people face hardships, yet can still move forward.

Cruz will be playing the role of cabaret singer Nene in the movie, which explores the interconnected lives of three gay men and was drawn to by her because of the script, despite her character having minimal screen time





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Penelope Cruz Brain Aneurysm The Black Ball Cannes Film Festival Javier Bardem

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