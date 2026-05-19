Penn State Study: Switching to Pod-based Salt-Nicotine E-Cigarettes Linked to Improved Quitting Odds and Lower Toxicant Exposure

A new study by researchers from Penn State College of Medicine found that switching to a pod-based salt-nicotine e-cigarette can improve the odds of quitting smoking while meaningfully lowering exposure to harmful chemicals. The study, published in JAMA Network Open, showed that daily smokers who started using a nicotine e-cigarette were three times more likely to quit smoking within six weeks compared to those using an identical-looking device without nicotine. The participants also had lower levels of tobacco-related toxicants in their body.

Cigarette smoking is the leading preventable cause of death in the US, even as electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) use has fallen to its lowest level. A study by researchers from Penn State College of Medicine found that switching to a pod-based salt-nicotine e-cigarette can significantly improve the odds of quitting smoking while lowering harmful chemical exposure.

The study, published in JAMA Network Open, revealed that daily smokers who started using a nicotine e-cigarette were three times more likely to quit smoking within six weeks compared to those using an identical-looking device without nicotine. The participants also showed lower levels of tobacco-related toxicants in their body. The researchers suggest that switching to a nicotine e-cigarette is associated with real reductions in harmful toxicant exposures and supports quitting smoking.

The study is the first randomized placebo-controlled trial in the US to measure the effects of switching completely from cigarettes to pod-based salt-nicotine e-cigarettes





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Cigarette Smoking Electronic Cigarettes Pod-Based Salt-Nicotine E-Cigarettes Off-Ramp To Less Harmful Devices Study On Tobacco-Related Harms Smoking Cessation Toxicant Exposure

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