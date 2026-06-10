Pennon CEO Vows to Rebuild Trust After Record £1.93 Million Fine for Water Contamination

Pennon Group's new chief executive Keith Haslett pledges to learn from the cryptosporidium outbreak in Devon that led to a record fine, as the company reports a return to profit and faces potential legal action from the local council.

The new chief executive of Pennon Group , the parent company of South West Water , has acknowledged that the utility must work to restore public confidence after receiving a record £1.93 million fine for supplying water contaminated with the cryptosporidium parasite.

Keith Haslett, who took over as CEO on April 1, stated that the company needs to learn from the incident that affected residents in the Brixham area of Devon in 2024. The prosecution at Exeter Magistrates' Court earlier this month resulted in a fine of £1.853 million, plus a £2,000 surcharge and £75,000 in costs, for supplying water unfit for human consumption. The contamination led to widespread illness, including diarrhea and vomiting, among local residents.

Haslett expressed his sadness over the impact on customers and emphasized the need to rebuild trust with the communities served by South West Water. The fine is one of the largest ever imposed on a water company in the UK for such an offense. The incident prompted an investigation by the Drinking Water Inspectorate and raised questions about the safety of public water supplies.

In addition to the legal penalty, Devon County Council is considering legal action against Pennon to address ongoing issues with sewage discharges and poor water quality in the region. The council has been under pressure from environmental groups and residents who have raised concerns about the ecological impact of untreated sewage being released into rivers and coastal waters. The potential legal action reflects growing frustration with water companies' environmental performance and their handling of infrastructure maintenance.

Despite the financial hit, Pennon Group reported a return to profitability in its full-year results for the 12 months ending March 31, with pre-tax profits of £114.4 million, compared to a loss of £72.7 million the previous year. The recovery was driven by operational efficiencies and increased revenues. Haslett, who previously served as chief financial officer, has outlined a strategy focused on improving customer service, investing in infrastructure, and reducing environmental incidents.

He has committed to engaging with regulators and local communities to ensure that the lessons from the Brixham incident are fully integrated into the company's operations. The path to rebuilding trust will require transparent communication, tangible improvements in water quality, and a demonstrable commitment to public health and environmental stewardship. As Pennon faces scrutiny from both the public and legal authorities, the new leadership's ability to navigate these challenges will be critical for the company's future reputation and regulatory standing





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Pennon Group South West Water Cryptosporidium Water Contamination Rebuild Trust

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