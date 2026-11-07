Pennsylvania Father Kills Two Children Then Himself After Job Loss

Patrick Lynch killed his two young children in Mt Lebanon before taking his own life. His wife cited job loss and depression as factors before his scheduled therapy appointment.

Pennsylvania man Patrick Lynch, 42, killed his two young children by throwing them from a five-story parking garage before jumping to his own death in a tragic double murder-suicide.

Lynch was discovered dead alongside his eight-year-old son, James, and six-year-old daughter, Caroline, at the base of the structure in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday afternoon.

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Investigators confirmed the deaths occurred on November 3, shortly after 4:15pm, when police responded to a report of three unresponsive individuals in the roadway behind a garage in the 700 block of Washington Road in the affluent suburb of Mt Lebanon.

Core Details of the Tragedy

The grim discovery was made by first responders who rushed to the scene upon receiving the initial call. One witness told KDKA News that the caller was the first on the scene and described the sight as horrific, noting that it looked like something from a horror movie.

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Officers found Lynch and his two children behind the parking structure. Backup units from several other departments, including firefighters and paramedics, arrived to find first responders desperately attempting to save the family.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene by a medical examiner. James was declared dead at 4:35pm, exactly one minute before his younger sister, Caroline, whose deaths were initially attributed to an apparent fall.

Stakeholder Positions and Grief

Patrick Lynch was a data scientist who specialized in machine learning and artificial intelligence. He was laid off from the technology company Slice in August after nearly five years at the firm, a position he held until his termination.

In a now-deleted Facebook post shared just hours after the killings, Lynch's wife, Anna DeMase Lynch, described him as a great father who had become depressed following his job loss. She urged the media not to jump to conclusions, emphasizing that he was a wonderful dad.

Anna revealed that she had finally convinced her husband to seek professional mental health support. His first therapy appointment was scheduled for Wednesday, just one day after the horrific tragedy unfolded.

Real-World Impact and Community Trauma

Caroline Lynch was born with the rare genetic condition Williams syndrome. The family was well-known in the community, and the sudden loss has caused significant distress among residents in Mt Lebanon and the surrounding Pittsburgh area.

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Mt Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman stated during a press conference streamed by WTAE News that investigators were treating the incident as a suspected double murder-suicide rather than an accident.

Chief Haberman acknowledged the severe emotional toll the event would take on the local community, noting that there will be a significant amount of trauma associated with this specific incident.

Official Rulings and Aftermath

Following a thorough investigation, the medical examiner's office confirmed the cause of death for the children. Both James and Caroline died from multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths were officially ruled homicides.

On Thursday, officials confirmed that Patrick Lynch also died from blunt force injuries. However, his death was ruled a suicide, completing the picture of the murder-suicide event that claimed the lives of three family members.

In his social media tribute, Anna wrote a heartbreaking message to their children. She wished James would ski all the bowls and Caroline would eat all her Skittles and play in her castle made of slime, calling them best friends forever.