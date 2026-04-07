Penny Lancaster Jokes About 'Deserving a Medal' for 26-Year Romance with Sir Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster opens up on her 26-year relationship with Sir Rod Stewart, revealing the secrets to their enduring romance, including date nights, time apart, and celebrating milestones. The couple met back in 1999 and have two sons together, in addition to Rod's six children from previous relationships. The key to their lasting relationship is in keeping the intimacy and the excitement that they have for each other.

Penny Lancaster celebrated her 26-year relationship with Sir Rod Stewart , jokingly remarking that she 'deserves a medal' for their long-lasting romance. In a recent interview, the model, police officer, and TV presenter shared insights into her marriage with the rock star, highlighting the secrets behind their enduring relationship. She emphasized the importance of maintaining intimacy, celebrating milestones, and appreciating each other.

The couple prioritizes date nights, enjoying activities such as dinner, theater, and romantic walks. They make an effort to flirt and make each other laugh, keeping the spark alive. They also value their time apart, which helps them maintain the excitement of being reunited. For their anniversaries, they spoil each other with special gifts and trips, like their romantic train journey from Paris to Portofino. Penny revealed that they are both excited to be reunited after three weeks apart, further demonstrating their strong bond and the deep affection they share for one another. She highlighted how they met back in 1999, and despite spending time apart in the first year, they maintained their connection through phone calls. \Penny also spoke about Rod's sensitive and artistic side, which she says is the real man underneath his public persona. She acknowledges that he can be demanding and requires attention, but she is happy to provide it. The couple has two sons together, Alistair and Aiden, in addition to Rod's six children from previous relationships. Rod's first child was put up for adoption, and later formed a relationship with her. The star's family encompasses a diverse group, including children from various relationships, reflecting the complexities of life and love. The family welcomes each member into their fold, demonstrating the strength of their family unit. Penny has shared how she has assisted her family, as when she breastfed her grandchildren when Rod's daughter Kimberley couldn't produce enough milk. The couple's relationship began after Rod's divorce from Rachel Hunter, and it took nine months for them to start talking. The couple’s introduction was delayed by Rod's band leader, Carmine Appice, who thought he was not in the right place to start a new relationship. Carmine withheld Penny's number until Rod was ready, displaying a gesture of friendship and consideration. When she heard nothing from Rod, she thought it was the end, but the band leader was proven right, as Rod soon reached out and started their lifelong relationship. \Penny highlighted the essence of their longevity, emphasizing that both partners must keep the spark alive, which can be accomplished by keeping the intimacy, the romance, and the excitement they felt when they first met. She credits their longevity with celebrating anniversaries and really spoiling each other. They make sure to have date nights together, and the school runs together, and romantic walks. They flirt with each other and make each other laugh. The couple spent time apart to keep the spark alive. Penny thinks Rod's band leader, Carmine Appice, was correct, and the musician wasn’t ready to meet Penny at the time they met. This shows the value of waiting and the good the band leader brought when he took care of Rod's feelings. It also shows a sign of respect and concern for his friend. This delay may have helped Rod and Penny build a relationship based on respect and the genuine affection they have for one another. They also credit the time apart and missing each other to making their relationship stronger. The couple met in 1999, which has given them 26 years of a loving and exciting relationship, building a strong family, and going through lots of challenges





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