Penny Lancaster's Glamorous and Bold Looks at Premieres and Milestone Events

Penny Lancaster's fashion choices at various events, including the world premiere of Rivals season two, the UK premiere of Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert, and the Freedom of the City of London ceremony, showcase her commitment to full old-school glamour and bold, confident style.

The Loose Women panellist attended the Rivals season two world premiere at BFI IMAX Waterloo in style, incorporating spring's hottest trend , polka dots , into her look with a printed dress .

She paired it with black Valentino ballet pumps and a cream faux fur coat. After receiving the Freedom of the City of London, she opted for rockstar chic at the UK premiere of Epic: Elvis Presley in Concert, wearing a lace-trimmed rhinestone dress, metallic cowboy boots, and a silk leopard print neckerchief. The key summer trends fashion editors are shopping now the weather is warming up





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Penny Lancaster Loose Women Rivals Season Two World Premiere BFI IMAX Waterloo Spring's Hottest Trend Polka Dots Printed Dress Cowl Neckline Swishy Ankle-Length Skirt Figure-Skimming Cut Black Valentino Ballet Pumps Pointed Toe Cream Faux Fur Coat Shiny Half-Updo Radiant Makeup Look Pink-Toned Shimmery Eyeshadow Glossy Lip Studio 54-Meets-Parisian-Editorial Energy Confidence Expression Boldness Softness Sharpness Fluidity Femininity Cinematic Studio 54 Parisian Editorial Red Carpet Freedom Of The City Of London Guildhall City Of London Charitable Work City Of London Police Special Constable Rockstar Chic Lace-Trimmed Rhinestone Dress Metallic Cowboy Boots Silk Leopard Print Neckerchief Summer Trends Fashion Editors Shopping Now Weather Is Warming Up Royal Festival Hall BAFTA TV Awards Best-Dressed Stars

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