Penny Lancaster Stuns in Polka Dot Dress at Rivals Season 2 Premiere

Penny Lancaster looked incredible in a polka dot dress as she hit the red carpet at the Rivals season 2 premiere in London on Wednesday night. The model, 55, stunned in the white and black midi dress which she paired with a coordinated black long scarf.

Penny Lancaster looked incredible in a polka dot dress as she hit the red carpet at the Rivals season 2 premiere in London on Wednesday night.

The model, 55, stunned in the white and black midi dress which she paired with a coordinated black long scarf. Penny draped a stylish white fur coat over her shoulders and kept comfortable in a pair of black ballet pumps. The wife of Rod Stewart toted her belongings in a black clutch and accessorised with a simple gold necklace.

Styling her blonde tresses in a neat half up do, Penny flashed a smile on the red carpet before posing while leaning on a white Rivals car. It comes after Penny was granted the honour of the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her work as a police Special Constable and her charity work.

The model, 55, stunned in the white and black midi dress which she paired with a coordinated black long scarf. Penny draped a stylish white fur coat over her shoulders and kept comfortable in a pair of black ballet pumps.

The wife of Rod Stewart toted her belongings in a black clutch and accessorised with a simple gold necklace. Styling her blonde tresses in a neat half up do, Penny flashed a smile on the red carpet before posing while leaning on a white Rivals car. It comes after Penny was granted the honour of the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her work as a police Special Constable and her charity work.

The model, 55, stunned in the white and black midi dress which she paired with a coordinated black long scarf. Penny draped a stylish white fur coat over her shoulders and kept comfortable in a pair of black ballet pumps.

The wife of Rod Stewart toted her belongings in a black clutch and accessorised with a simple gold necklace. Styling her blonde tresses in a neat half up do, Penny flashed a smile on the red carpet before posing while leaning on a white Rivals car. It comes after Penny was granted the honour of the Freedom of the City of London in recognition of her work as a police Special Constable and her charity work





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penny Lancaster Polka Dot Dress Rivals Season 2 Premiere Rod Stewart Freedom Of The City Of London Police Special Constable Charity Work

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen’s biggest rivals in the 2026 Nurburgring 24 HoursMore than 40 GT3 cars will battle for victory at the 2026 Nurburgring 24 Hours, but which teams actually pose a threat to Verstappen?

Read more »

Complaints of Misconduct against Judge Philip Lancaster Reconsidered, Some Allege Deliberate BiasA UK judge, Philip Lancaster, had complaints of misconduct levied against him, with most allegations dismissed by the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office due to a lack of jurisdiction over certain conduct. However, after three complainants took legal action, the JCIO agreed to reconsider the complaints, with one complainant stating that the judicial authorities have not taken 'meaningful action' and exposed others to similar behavior.

Read more »

Penny Lancaster addresses Loose Women 'disagreements' in behind-the-scenes admissionPenny Lancaster, wife of Rod Stewart, spoke out about disagreements with her fellow cast members on ITV’s Loose Women, amid ongoing speculation about tensions behind the scenes

Read more »

Penny Lancaster speaks out on Loose Women 'disagreements' amid feud rumoursRod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster spoke out about having disagreements with her fellow ITV Loose Women co-stars, amid continued speculation about tensions behind the scenes

Read more »