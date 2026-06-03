Penny Lane Stuns at Miami Swim Week, Wooing Fans and Celebrities

British model Penny Lane, ex-girlfriend of Gerard Butler, wows at Sports Illustrated show, gains viral fame.

Penny Lane , the British swimwear model and former girlfriend of actor Gerard Butler , has taken the internet by storm following her stunning appearance at Miami Swim Week .

The 31-year-old, originally from Cheshire, walked the runway for the iconic Sports Illustrated show, captivating audiences with her confident stride and elegant presence. She wore a deeply plunging black swimsuit with cut-out panels that accentuated her figure, and her barefoot walk added a natural grace to the performance. A slow-motion clip of her runway moment has amassed over 100,000 likes on social media, with fans and celebrities alike praising her beauty and poise.

Maura Higgins commented, So sexy, while Tamara Francesconi called her the hottest girl on the planet. Penny captioned her Instagram post, Back in Black! One of my favourite moments from Miami Swim Week. If you missed it in person, the full Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway special drops on Hulu on June 9.

Penny's journey to the runway has not been without challenges. She began modeling at 16 and struggled with the pressure to maintain a size zero figure, leading to restrictive dieting and an unhealthy relationship with exercise. She took a step back from her career to prioritize her mental and physical health, eventually becoming a certified holistic health coach. Now, she embraces her natural curves and promotes a healthy lifestyle.

When not modeling, she enjoys outdoor activities and extreme sports like race car driving and swimming, and she has also pursued acting, with a small role in the Justice League franchise. Her career has flourished, and she has worked with major brands, including Kim Kardashian's Skims. For the Valentine's Day Skims collection, she modeled a cherry red lacy two-piece, showcasing her versatility and appeal.

Penny's personal life also drew attention when she was romantically linked to Gerard Butler, who is 25 years her senior. The pair were seen on dates in the summer of 2024, including a cozy lunch at the Queen's pub in Primrose Hill, north London. Despite the age difference, the relationship garnered media interest. Penny was voted Sports Illustrated Rookie of 2024, solidifying her status as a rising star in the modeling world.

Her Instagram profile features a mix of glamorous photos and behind-the-scenes content, reflecting her vibrant personality and dedication to her craft. As she continues to make waves in the fashion industry, Penny Lane remains an inspiration to many, proving that resilience and self-care can lead to success and happiness





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Penny Lane Miami Swim Week Sports Illustrated Model Gerard Butler

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mike Myers Stuns Fans with Dramatically Different Appearance at 2026 Canadian Screen AwardsMike Myers, the Canadian comedian, made a rare public appearance at the 2026 Canadian Screen Awards, where he was honoured with the Academy Icon Award. However, his dramatically different appearance, sporting closely cropped silver hair, left many fans doing a double take and comparing him to fellow comedy legend Steve Martin.

Read more »

Mother Dies After Horse Spooked by Dogs Drags Her Along Country LaneAn inquest heard that Ewa Larsson, a 59-year-old dog breeder and hotel manager, died after an 'unpredictable' horse she was leading on foot was spooked by barking dogs, bolted, and dragged her along a road. She suffered severe internal injuries, was airlifted, entered cardiac arrest, and later died from organ failure and infection despite medical treatment.

Read more »

George Lucas, 82, Stuns in Vogue Shoot, Spotlights Upcoming Los Angeles MuseumA new Vogue feature showcasing an 82-year-old George Lucas has gone viral, drawing global praise for his youthful style and reigniting discussion about his $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The article details the museum's collections, its mission to trace storytelling through history, and touches on Lucas's critical stance toward the post-Dis sale Star Wars films.

Read more »

Durham County Council plans to charge for disruptive roadworksDurham County Council is waiting on government approval to introduce 'lane rental' charges.

Read more »