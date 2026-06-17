Pension Age Disability Payment Applications Processed in Under Two Weeks, New Data Shows

New statistics from Social Security Scotland reveal that Pension Age Disability Payment applications are typically processed within seven working days, with significant improvements in processing times.

Social Security Scotland has released new statistics showing that applications for Pension Age Disability Payment are now typically processed in less than two weeks. The median processing time for applications submitted between the launch of the benefit in October 2024 and April 2026 was seven working days, with recent months seeing further improvements.

In January 2026, the median time was ten working days, but by April 2026 it had fallen to nine working days. Pension Age Disability Payment, abbreviated as PADP, is the Scottish replacement for Attendance Allowance, offering financial support to individuals over State Pension age who require help with personal care or supervision because of a disability or long-term health condition. The benefit is administered by Social Security Scotland, the devolved agency responsible for delivering social security benefits in Scotland.

Since the benefit opened for new claims in October 2024, a total of 50,395 Part 1 applications have been registered, along with 39,390 Part 2 applications. By the end of April 2026, 44,385 applications had been processed and a decision issued. Of those processed, the majority of successful applicants received the higher rate of support, with 75 percent being awarded the higher rate and 25 percent receiving the lower rate.

The higher rate is intended for individuals who require care or supervision both during the day and at night, or who have a terminal illness. The lower rate is for those who need help either during the day or at night. Applications made under the Special Rules for Terminal Illness were processed extremely quickly, with a median processing time of just two working days, ensuring that those with a life-limiting condition receive support without unnecessary delay.

Social Security Scotland reported that by the end of April 2026, a total of 185,895 people had received Pension Age Disability Payment across Scotland. Since the benefit launched, £580 million has been paid out to clients. The largest cohort of applicants were aged between 75 and 79, representing 24 percent of total claims, followed by those aged 70 to 74, who made up 22 percent.

The national rollout of Pension Age Disability Payment was completed in April 2025, and since then the agency has transferred more than 167,000 former Attendance Allowance recipients from the Department for Work and Pensions onto the new Scottish benefit. The transfer process was automatic, meaning existing claimants did not need to reapply and their payments continued without interruption.

The eligibility criteria for Pension Age Disability Payment are similar to Attendance Allowance: claimants must have reached State Pension age and have had care needs for at least six months, unless they are terminally ill. Care needs can include help with personal tasks such as washing, dressing, eating, or supervision to keep safe. The benefit is tax-free and does not affect other income or benefits.

For those wishing to apply, guidance is available on the mygov.scot website, which provides full information on who can claim, how to claim, and what happens after a claim is submitted. Additional support is available for those who need help completing the application, including phone and online assistance. Pension Age Disability Payment is part of the Scottish government's commitment to delivering a fairer social security system, based on dignity, fairness, and respect.

The new figures demonstrate that processing times are meeting expectations and that the majority of claimants are receiving decisions within a matter of days. Social Security Scotland continues to work on further improving the application process to ensure timely support for all eligible individuals





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